Leather Collection Introduces Custom-Made Leather Clothing Line — Precision Tailoring for Riders and Style Enthusiasts

Leather Collection has launched a Custom-Made Leather Line offering handcrafted, personalized motorcycle and fashion apparel.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leather Collection, a global manufacturer of premium leather apparel, today announced the release of its Custom-Made Motorcycle race suit and Fashion Leather Clothing Line, a service that allows customers to design leather garments tailored to their exact measurements and specifications.The new line provides riders and fashion enthusiasts the opportunity to personalize motorcycle suits, jackets, vests, pants, and accessories using top-grade cowhide or kangaroo leather. Each piece is individually hand-stitched and made to order at Leather Collection’s production facility.“Our mission is to bring craftsmanship and individuality together,” said a Leather Collection spokesperson. “Every rider and fashion customer deserves gear that fits perfectly — not just in size, but in identity.”Every garment is constructed with professional-grade materials and triple-stitched safety seams, ensuring the same durability standards used in professional racing. Customers can choose from a variety of leather colors, linings, perforation styles, sponsor logos, and CE-approved armor placements, resulting in apparel that reflects both functionality and personal style.The customization portal — https://leathercollection.com/custom-made-leather-clothing — includes detailed measurement guides and worldwide shipping options.Key Highlights- 25+ body measurements for precision fitting- Premium cowhide and kangaroo leather options- CE-certified Level 2 protection with racing-grade construction- Track-ready motorcycle race suits and urban fashion designs- Direct global delivery — no intermediaries- Sustainable “made-to-order” production minimizing material wasteAbout Leather CollectionFounded in 1995, Leather Collection LLC is a global manufacturer and exporter of high-quality leather apparel and motorcycle gear. With more than 25 years of craftsmanship experience, the company specializes in made-to-measure leather suits, jackets, and accessories for professional riders and fashion clients worldwide. Each product is hand-crafted from premium materials, ensuring a balance of safety, comfort, and individuality.Learn more at https://leathercollection.com Website: https://leathercollection.com

