Quiwox Expands Its Global Footprint: CEO Spotlight, U.S. Entry, and Upcoming ASX Listing

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quiwox, a rising leader in clean energy, EV innovation, and digital investments, has marked an extraordinary phase in its global journey. From introducing its visionary CEO, Lowan Martin, to establishing an official presence in the United States and preparing for its much-anticipated share listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) , Quiwox is redefining what it means to be a future-ready global company.This press release highlights the company’s most recent achievements, milestones, and future goals as it continues to build a sustainable and investor-focused ecosystem.1. Meet Our CEO – Lowan MartinAt the heart of Quiwox’s vision is its dynamic leader, Lowan Martin. As CEO, Martin has brought a fresh perspective and ambitious strategies that combine clean energy, EV adoption, blockchain-powered finance, and global investment opportunities Lowan Martin’s career has been defined by innovation, resilience, and a deep commitment to sustainable development. His vision for Quiwox is built on three key pillars:- Sustainability First – Driving investments in electric vehicles, solar power, and renewable energy infrastructure.- Transparency & Trust – Building investor confidence with verified platforms, clear communication, and accountability.- Global Growth with Local Impact – Expanding into new regions while tailoring solutions to fit local communities and economies.Lowan Martin’s Profile - https://www.linkedin.com/in/lowan-martin-638515385 In a recent statement, Martin said:“Quiwox is not just a company—it’s a movement. We are shaping the future of energy while creating wealth opportunities for individuals worldwide. With every milestone we reach, we remain committed to both innovation and integrity.”2. Now Officially in the USAQuiwox is proud to announce its official registration and expansion into the United States, marking a major step forward in its global presence. With operations already spanning 100+ countries, the entry into the U.S. market establishes Quiwox as a serious international player in the EV and investment sectors.The U.S. is one of the largest and most dynamic markets for electric vehicle adoption, clean energy solutions, and digital finance platforms. By officially entering the market, Quiwox can now:- Partner with local businesses and EV infrastructure developers.- Provide U.S.-based investors with seamless access to its platform.- Introduce advanced EV charging solutions and solar integration in key states.- Establish community hubs and leadership teams across major U.S. cities.This milestone also reflects Quiwox’s commitment to building trust, legitimacy, and recognition in some of the world’s most competitive markets.Lowan Martin emphasized:“Launching officially in the United States is not just about expanding our footprint—it’s about proving that Quiwox belongs among the global leaders. The U.S. is a hub for innovation, and Quiwox is ready to contribute, collaborate, and create value here.”3. Quiwox Shares to List on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)One of the most exciting announcements for investors is Quiwox’s upcoming share listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on 26th January 2027.Key Details:- Listing Date: 26th January 2027- Total Shares: 10 Billion- Initial Price Value: 1 Cent per share- Platform: Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)After listing, share prices will fluctuate regularly based on demand and trading activity, allowing investors to benefit from market growth.In addition to its public listing, Quiwox has introduced a leadership-based reward structure:- Country Heads – Selected based on their team size and business contributions, earning 2% of business volume from their region.- Representatives – Five individuals under each Country Head will share 2% of the business volume collectively.This ensures fairness, community-driven growth, and leadership accountability across all operating regions.Free Shares for InvestorsTo celebrate this monumental listing, Quiwox is offering free company shares to its early investors . These shares will be credited before the official listing date.Once trading begins on the ASX, investors can:- Sell shares for immediate profit.- Hold shares for long-term value growth.- Reinvest into Quiwox’s expanding projects.This move not only rewards early supporters but also strengthens investor trust in Quiwox’s long-term commitment.Benefits & Key Features of Quiwox Shares- Accessibility – Starting at just 1 cent, Quiwox shares are affordable to everyone.- High Growth Potential – With the EV and clean energy market booming, share value is expected to rise.- Official ASX Listing – Provides transparency, liquidity, and legitimacy on a global stage.- Diverse Income Sources – From ROI withdrawals to share trading and bonuses, Quiwox offers multiple earning opportunities.- Global Presence – Already operating in 100+ countries with strong communities worldwide.- Sustainable Mission – Investing in Quiwox means supporting EV adoption, renewable energy, and blockchain-powered innovation.- Community-Driven Growth – Leadership rewards ensure inclusive benefits for teams and representatives.Why This MattersQuiwox is more than an investment platform. It is a bridge between financial empowerment and sustainable innovation. By focusing on EV technology, clean energy solutions, and blockchain integration, Quiwox offers a dual advantage—creating wealth for investors while contributing to a cleaner planet.With its upcoming ASX listing, official U.S. registration, and the leadership of CEO Lowan Martin, Quiwox is poised to become one of the most influential players in the global EV and investment ecosystem.ConclusionAs Quiwox prepares for its historic 2027 ASX listing, expands into the U.S. market, and continues to innovate under the leadership of CEO Lowan Martin, one thing is clear—Quiwox is not just growing, it is transforming the future of sustainable investments.For investors, customers, and communities worldwide, the journey with Quiwox is just beginning.Stay connected with us at www.qwevinfo.com Connect with QuiwoxAs a global leader in sustainable energy solutions and smart crypto investment models, Quiwox invites individuals, investors, institutions, and changemakers to join the revolution in clean technology.To learn more, visit the official website: https://qwevinfo.com For Press, Partnership, or General Inquiries:Head Office Address:Hub Anzac Square, 200 Adelaide Street, Brisbane City, QLD 4000, AustraliaUSA Branch Address:2nd Floor, 5 W Mendenhall St, Suite 203, Bozeman, MT 59715Follow Us on Social Media:Stay updated with our latest news, projects, and community achievements by following us on all platforms:- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quiwox/ - WhatsApp: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbB6ahDJkK743YQ3tq1P - YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Quiwox - Telegram: https://t.me/quiwoxinternational At Quiwox, we believe the future isn’t just about powering EVs or trading crypto—it’s about creating a clean, inclusive, and sustainable world for generations to come. 