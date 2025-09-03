University of Miami Freshman Launch Epiphany, a Funnel Builder for all Businesses

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Epiphany Scales LLC, founded by University of Miami students Myles Kreiner and Joseph Modenos, has launched Epiphany, a software platform designed to help solopreneurs, SMB’s, and agencies boost outbound sales conversions through modern funnels.Businesses that rely on outbound sales often face steep challenges: traditional video funnel solutions are expensive, time-consuming, and overly technical. “Our tool streamlines this process and allows businesses to start outbound sales in little to no time, often within 10 minutes,” said Myles Kreiner.Epiphany’s key features include Google Sign-In with Calendar and Meet integration, customizable funnel/landing page templates with editable text, media, calls-to-action, and embedded scheduling that allows viewers to book calls directly through the platform. Users can select from a range of pre-made templates, each with different layouts and styles, then modify them using a built-in editor. At the top of each VSL, businesses can upload their own content, while at the bottom they can add booking links or other calls-to-action.The platform also offers performance analytics to track clicks, conversions, and bookings, giving businesses insight into the effectiveness of their outreach. Beyond standalone videos, Epiphany allows users to build complete landing pages by adding subpages such as FAQs or testimonials alongside their VSL and booking link. By combining personalization, scheduling, and analytics in one platform, Epiphany simplifies outreach, shortens sales cycles, and provides businesses with a modern way to engage potential clients.Looking ahead, Epiphany plans to expand integrations for greater workflow flexibility, release hundreds of new templates tailored to different industries, and launch an agency plan that enables marketing firms to manage sub-accounts through an admin panel. An enterprise-level plan is also under development, offering agencies a white-label solution for creating and managing scalable funnels and landing pages for their clients.Epiphany hopes to partner with the University of Miami by making the platform available to students and collaborating on entrepreneurial initiatives. “We want to give students access to modern sales tools while helping them transform their ideas into real businesses,” said Joseph Modenos.Epiphany Scales LLC is a Miami-based company, focused on helping companies convert attention into sales. Its core offering, Epiphany, allows users to build, host, and launch customizable funnels starting at just $9 per month. By making advanced sales tools accessible to all business owners, Epiphany empowers businesses to streamline outreach and improve client conversions.For more information:Website: https://epiphany.so

