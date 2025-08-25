CYPFER Enters New Chapter with Legendary Streetball Icon 'The Professor'

The Professor and CYPFER unite to elevate the conversation around digital resilience, personal empowerment, and global impact.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MIAMI / NEW YORK / TORONTO / LONDON / DUBAI / MEXICO / AMSTERDAM – CYPFER, a global authority in digital forensics, cyber resilience, and cyberattack response, announces a compelling new collaboration with basketball legend, cultural influencer, and media powerhouse Grayson “The Professor” Boucher.

Known for redefining the game of street basketball and inspiring a new generation of athletes and fans worldwide, The Professor is more than just a viral sensation — he is a symbol of creativity, discipline, and innovation. With over 20 million followers across various platforms and more than 4 billion views on his content, The Professor has transformed his court skills into a media empire, motivating audiences to rise above adversity and chase excellence in every arena of life.

This alliance with CYPFER signals a shared mission to champion personal and digital empowerment, bringing together the worlds of performance, protection, and purpose. Together, The Professor and CYPFER will explore creative ways to spotlight the critical importance of cybersecurity — both online and off — and to inspire individuals and institutions to protect their greatest assets: their identity, legacy, and impact.

“In every game, there’s defense — and in life, defense is about protecting what matters most,” says The Professor. “Just like I protect the ball on the court, CYPFER protects people and businesses from cyber threats. I’m excited to bring that message to life in new ways.”

Daniel Tobok, CEO of CYPFER, adds, “The Professor is a global phenomenon — not just for his jaw-dropping skill but for his discipline, character, and mission-driven life. His story is a masterclass in resilience, which is at the heart of everything we do at CYPFER.”

This collaboration marks a powerful new phase in CYPFER’s storytelling, integrating voices that transcend industries and inspire action. More announcements, digital content, and live initiatives featuring The Professor and CYPFER are expected in the months ahead.

About CYPFER

CYPFER is on a global mission to help companies create Cyber Certainty™. With an experienced team of incident responders, threat researchers, seasoned ransom experts, and data restoration experts, CYPFER is the trusted firm for leading law firms, insurance carriers and global organizations. CYPFER’s cybersecurity professionals are located across the US, Canada, UK, LATAM, Caribbean, and Amsterdam. The CYPFER team is ready to respond and help clients experiencing cyber attacks 24x7x365. CYPFER’s experts provide white-glove service and aim to restore Cyber Certainty™ for all clients on every engagement. CYPFER’s core services include:

Ransomware Response & Recovery – Fast containment and full restoration to minimize downtime.

Incident Response – Expert, recovery-focused support for ransomware, BEC, and advanced threats.

Digital Forensics – Investigations to uncover malicious activity, insider threats, and protect data.

Post-Breach Restoration – On-site or remote recovery teams restoring systems and operations quickly.

Cyber Risk Services & Retainers – Pre- and post-breach expertise including technical testing, red teaming, tabletop exercises, and guaranteed priority access to CYPFER’s recovery experts.

CYPFER is a global force in cybersecurity, operating from offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, and the Cayman Islands.

With more than 200 full-time experts protecting organizations across six continents and 12 time zones, CYPFER delivers unmatched scale and expertise. As part of its ongoing global expansion, the company is on track to grow its team to more than 300 elite cybersecurity professionals by the end of 2025.

For inquiries, please contact our PR Team at news@cypfer.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.