Fraser Allport Releases New Guide to Help Retirees Plan for Rising Healthcare Costs

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fraser Allport, Accredited Investment Fiduciary and owner of The Total Advisor, LLC, today announced the release of a new educational guide designed to help retirees plan for rising healthcare costs in the United States. The resource outlines financial strategies that support long-term wellbeing and aims to help individuals protect their retirement income against increasing medical expenses.Healthcare remains one of the largest expenses faced by retirees, and costs are projected to continue growing due to inflation, longevity, and expanded medical needs later in life. The new guide discusses how to incorporate healthcare planning into retirement budgeting early and provides information to help retirees make informed decisions.The guidance includes an overview of Medicare coverage options, long-term care considerations, and ways to integrate these expenses into an overall retirement strategy. It also highlights financial planning methods that may help retirees reduce the risk of unexpected costs affecting their quality of life.“Healthcare planning is essential to maintaining financial security in retirement,” said Fraser Allport. “When people are proactive in understanding their healthcare needs and the related expenses, they are better prepared for the years ahead and can focus on enjoying retirement.”Allport has over 43 years of experience in retirement planning and works as an independent fiduciary, serving clients with a focus on transparency and personalized support.The public can learn more or request the healthcare planning guide by visiting www.fraserallport.com or calling (386) 882-6256.

