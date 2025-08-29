"Dr. Jacqueline Mohair Speaks at London’s House of Lords"

Dr. Jacqueline Mohair Honors Ceremony at the House of Lords 2025 Dr. Jakaya Kikwete Former President of Tanzania Chair, ALO Global Advisory Board and Dr. Jacqueline Mohair Founder of TIUA

Bridging Gaps and Changing Lives: A Voice for Women, Education, and Empowerment

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Jacqueline Mohair Speaks at the House of Lords in London at Invitation of African Leadership MagazineThe 10th African Leadership Summit brought together an extraordinary roster of global policymakers, business executives, and dignitaries from Africa, the diaspora, and Europe. Among the distinguished voices was Dr. Jacqueline Mohair, Chancellor of Trinity International University of Ambassadors (TIUA) and Founder of Trinity Girls Network Corp., who was personally invited by Dr. Ken Giami, Founder of African Leadership Magazine, to speak at the historic House of Lords in London.The summit featured prominent leaders such as Dr. Jakaya Kikwete, former President of Tanzania; Lord Dolar Popat and Baroness Sandy Verma of the UK House of Lords; H.E. Ahmed Kouchouk, Minister of Finance of Egypt; H.E. Bihi Iman Egeh, Minister of Finance of Somalia; and Dr. Ahmadou L. Samateh, Minister of Health of The Gambia, among others. Also addressing the gathering was Dr. Dee Dawkins-Haigler, former legislator for the State of Georgia (USA), who delivered an inspiring message on leadership and advocacy.During the summit, Dr. Giami requested Dr. Mohair’s participation in a private honoring ceremony, where she conferred an Honorary Doctorate in Business Management and International Relations on Dr. Maureen Nneka Mba on behalf of African Leadership Magazine. This intimate moment not only highlighted the prestige of the recognition but also reflected the trust placed in Dr. Mohair’s global leadership and integrity.Dr. Mohair’s remarks during the ceremony were described as a highlight of the summit. She spoke with passion about the urgency of bridging educational and leadership gaps, celebrated the resilience and potential of Africa, and acknowledged her own heritage. “My DNA is from Nigeria,” she shared proudly, underscoring her deep connection to the continent and her commitment to its future.Through Trinity International University of Ambassadors, Dr. Mohair continues to advance initiatives that transform lives and communities. These include:AI & Technology Conferences – exploring how artificial intelligence is reshaping leadership and innovation.The Women of Influence: Leadership, Innovation & Impact Program – empowering women leaders globally.Religious Studies & Chaplaincy – preparing faith-based leaders for ministry and global service.Community Empowerment Programs – equipping leaders to drive meaningful social impact.Entrepreneurship & Business Education – training future business leaders with a global vision.TIUA Ambassador Exchange Initiatives – creating cross-cultural learning and leadership opportunities.Pan-African Faith and Leadership Training Programs – strengthening the next generation of African leaders.Trinity Girls Network Chapters Across Africa – mentoring and empowering girls and women through education and community support.“Being invited by Dr. Ken Giami to confer an honorary doctorate was both humbling and empowering,” said Dr. Mohair. “In that private moment, we celebrated Dr. Maureen Nneka Mba’s exceptional achievements and affirmed our love for Africa—its diverse cultures, its unstoppable spirit, and its promise for the future. As someone whose DNA is from Nigeria, I am deeply honored to give back and to build bridges across continents. I invite leaders everywhere to join TIUA’s programs in AI, faith leadership, entrepreneurship, and ambassador exchange initiatives as we work together to build a brighter world.”This milestone reflects African Leadership Magazine’s commitment to spotlighting visionary leaders, while underscoring Dr. Mohair’s growing influence as an educator, humanitarian, and global ambassador for leadership and empowerment.About Dr. Jacqueline MohairDr. Jacqueline Mohair is the Founder and Chancellor of Trinity International University of Ambassadors (TIUA) and President of the Trinity Girls Network Corp., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with ECOSOC consultative status at the United Nations. A celebrated educator, humanitarian, and business strategist, Dr. Mohair is globally recognized for her motto: “Bridging Gaps and Changing Lives.” With deep Nigerian roots and a passion for Africa’s future, she champions programs that empower women, youth, and emerging leaders worldwide through education, innovation, and community service.For more information or to participate in TIUA programs, visit www.jacquelinemohair.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.