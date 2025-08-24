Energy America and Centauri Enter Saudi Arabia’s Renewable Energy Market with U.S.-Aligned Technology and Financing

American Innovation Meets Vision 2030: Energy America & Centauri Launch in Saudi Arabia

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Energy America (EA), a USA-based solar module manufacturer and EPC contractor, together with Centauri , its advanced R&D arm, today announced their official entry into the Saudi Arabian renewable energy market. The companies have been granted an investment license from the Kingdom’s Ministry of Investment (MISA), enabling them to operate as a local entity and partner directly with Saudi stakeholders under the framework of Vision 2030.This milestone unlocks Energy America’s ability to develop utility-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) power plants with integrated Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), modernize Transmission & Distribution (T&D) networks, and explore the establishment of local solar module manufacturing facilities. These initiatives will strengthen Saudi Arabia’s renewable capacity while building local supply chains, creating jobs, and ensuring technology transfer to Saudi citizens.U.S. Technology and Financing: A Strategic Advantage for Saudi ArabiaEnergy America’s market entry reflects the growing demand for transparent, compliant, and secure renewable energy supply chains. Recent developments in U.S. policy — including the Trump Administration’s Section 232 investigation on polysilicon and FEOC (Foreign Entity of Concern) restrictions — are reshaping global solar supply, reinforcing the importance of American technology in international partnerships.For Saudi Arabia, this means access to:EXIM Bank financing support for large-scale solar and storage projects, providing long-term bankability and sovereign-level risk mitigation.U.S. regulatory alignment, ensuring solar assets deployed in the Kingdom are free from trade-disruption risks and fully compliant with future global regulatory frameworks.American-engineered solar modules, designed for reliability in extreme climates and developed with the highest standards of traceability, performance, and durability.“Saudi Arabia’s bold renewable energy targets and pro-business environment under Vision 2030 make it an ideal place for our growth,” said Jack Stone, Chief Executive Officer of Energy America. “By bringing American technology, FEOC-compliant supply chains, and EXIM-backed financing into the Kingdom, we are ensuring that Saudi projects will not only succeed technically but remain secure from shifting trade and regulatory risks. This is the foundation for a durable U.S.–Saudi partnership in clean energy.”Saudi Market Entry and Local PartnershipsWith the Riyadh investment license secured, Energy America and Centauri will establish a regional headquarters in the coming weeks. The companies plan to collaborate closely with Saudi ministries, utilities, private developers, and supply chain partners to deliver:Utility-scale solar PV and BESS projects supporting grid stability and round-the-clock clean energy.Transmission & Distribution modernization, aligned with Saudi Arabia’s expanding electricity demand.Local module manufacturing feasibility studies, designed to maximize domestic content and create a long-term, U.S.-aligned industrial base.“Saudi Arabia’s strategic role in the Middle East’s energy transition cannot be overstated,” said Kevin Lumbert, Vice President for Saudi Arabia. “By establishing a permanent presence here, we will directly contribute to Vision 2030 — from solar farms and storage systems to advanced T&D infrastructure. More importantly, we are committed to engaging with local suppliers and training Saudi talent so that this transition creates sustainable jobs and knowledge transfer. With American technology and financing behind us, our projects will deliver lasting value for both Saudi Arabia and the wider region.”Strengthening Vision 2030 GoalsEnergy America’s expansion into Saudi Arabia is structured to:Support 50% renewable energy generation targets by 2030.Establish bankable projects financed under EXIM Bank programs, reducing reliance on non-compliant imports.Create local employment opportunities in engineering, manufacturing, and project execution.Deliver secure, future-proof energy systems that align with U.S. and Saudi regulatory frameworks.About Energy AmericaEnergy America LLC is a U.S.-based solar technology manufacturer and Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) contractor serving global markets. The company designs and produces high-performance solar modules for residential, commercial, and utility-scale applications. Energy America has delivered over 40 GW of solar capacity worldwide and is known for its innovative approach to clean energy solutions. The company has also achieved major milestones in developing next-generation solar modules, underscoring its commitment to innovation, transparency, and sustainability.About CentauriCentauri is the advanced Research & Development division of Energy America, focused on cutting-edge solar energy innovation. Centauri develops and tests new solar materials and technologies aimed at increasing efficiency and durability of solar panels. Its innovations feed directly into Energy America’s product line and projects, enabling the deployment of state-of-the-art solar solutions in challenging environments. Through Centauri, Energy America continues to push the boundaries of solar technology for global energy markets.

