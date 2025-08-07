Uganda Approves Energy America 100 MW Solar + 250 MWh BESS Project Under Deepening U.S.–Uganda Energy Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Government of Uganda has officially issued a Gazetted Policy Direction authorizing the development of a 100 megawatt-peak (MWp) solar photovoltaic (PV) power plant integrated with 250 megawatt-hours (MWh) of battery energy storage (BESS) in Kapeeka Sub‑County, Nakaseke District. The project will be delivered by Energy America , with its regional subsidiary EA Astrovolt serving as lead project developer and execution partner.Issued under Section 16 of the Electricity Act (Cap. 157), this directive affirms Uganda’s commitment to a clean energy future and launches Phase I of a national plan to deploy 1 gigawatt (GW) of solar and battery infrastructure. The project directly supports the goals of Vision 2040 and Uganda’s National Energy Policy 2023, which prioritizes universal access to affordable, reliable electricity for all Ugandans.Official Statement by the Energy minister“This Policy Direction represents a bold step toward realizing our Vision 2040 and achieving the goals of the National Energy Policy 2023. By partnering with Energy America and EA Astrovolt, Uganda will harness world-class clean energy technology, foster local employment and skills development, and accelerate our transition to a modern and resilient electricity system. We reaffirm our commitment to ensuring this project benefits the people of Uganda and serves as a foundation for the nation’s clean energy future.”— Dr. Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu, Minister of Energy and Mineral Development , Republic of UgandaEA Astrovolt: Regional Execution and Development LeadEA Astrovolt, headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya, is Energy America’s East Africa subsidiary, structured to drive regional project development, local content engagement, and high-reliability clean energy deployment. The team combines on-ground knowledge with advanced engineering, ensuring regulatory compliance, stakeholder alignment, and long-term system performance.Technology Deployment & Infrastructure StrategyThe 100 MWp solar + 250 MWh BESS project will utilize advanced high-efficiency solar modules and utility-scale storage systems developed by Energy America. Designed for performance in tropical and equatorial climates, these systems are engineered for grid stabilization, off-peak power delivery, and resilience to extreme environmental conditions.Key infrastructure advantages include:High-energy yield under high irradiance and heat conditions;Modular, scalable battery architecture;Centralized monitoring and grid-integration compatibility;Low maintenance, long-life assets built to international standards.U.S.–Uganda Energy and Trade AlignmentThis project marks a milestone in U.S.–Uganda bilateral economic and energy cooperation, expanding on longstanding development initiatives such as:Power Africa, Prosper Africa, and US–Africa Clean Energy Finance (ACEF);Financing pathways via U.S. EXIM Bank and U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC);Clean technology export promotion under U.S. strategic trade policy.The project builds on frameworks established during the Trump administration, which emphasized private-sector-led development, reciprocal trade, and investment partnerships to expand U.S. clean energy reach globally.“This is a model of bilateral cooperation in action—American innovation meeting Ugandan ambition. EA Astrovolt is proud to manage this transformative project and align it with Uganda’s energy sovereignty goals,” said Zoheb Khan, President, EA Astrovolt Africa.Project Structure and CommitmentsUnder the gazetted directive:EA Astrovolt will carry out the feasibility study, with ERA to determine the tariff.A Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) will be negotiated with UETCL.Phase I will form the foundation for 1 GW+ of national renewable capacity.EA Astrovolt and Energy America commit to:Job creation, technology transfer, and local supply chain development;Community engagement and inclusive stakeholder participation;Full compliance with all regulatory, environmental, and operational frameworks.About EA Astrovolt and Energy AmericaEA Astrovolt – Clean Energy Deployment Across East AfricaEA Astrovolt is Energy America’s dedicated East African development platform, headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya. It leads regional execution of solar and battery energy storage projects with a focus on Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, and Rwanda. Astrovolt provides end-to-end capabilities including feasibility studies, permitting, grid interconnection, EPC supervision, and local stakeholder engagement.With an agile, Africa-based leadership team and technical advisors from the U.S., EA Astrovolt bridges global engineering standards with local market knowledge. The company prioritizes local content, job creation, and infrastructure designed for equatorial climates—positioning itself as a key partner in government-led clean energy transitions.Energy America – U.S. Clean Energy Manufacturer and Global EPC PartnerEnergy America is a U.S.–headquartered solar module manufacturer and full-service clean energy solutions provider with operational footprints across the United States, Middle East, Africa, and Australia. The company produces advanced solar and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and off-grid applications, with manufacturing facilities in California, North Carolina, and Texas—all aligned with IRA and FEOC compliance standards.The firm’s vertically integrated approach combines module production, project development, EPC delivery, and after-sales support, making it a trusted long-term partner for both public and private sector energy infrastructure worldwide.Ganymede Utilities – Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC)Ganymede Utilities is the EPC division of Energy America, delivering turnkey project execution for solar PV and battery energy storage systems globally. Ganymede supports full-spectrum project delivery, including:Site engineering, civil works, electrical system designProcurement and logistics under U.S. and international compliance standardsOn-site construction management and QA/QCCommissioning and post-installation O&M integrationGanymede specializes in fast-track, high-performance execution and has delivered projects from 5 MW to over 1 GW, supporting clients in both private and public infrastructure sectors.Centauri – Advanced Solar Innovation and Technology DivisionCentauri serves as Energy America’s research and technology arm, focused on next-generation solar innovation, performance engineering, and materials science. With in-house teams based in the United States, Centauri develops:Advanced interlayer and interface materials for solar cells;High-efficiency, climate-resilient PV designs tailored for harsh environments;Battery optimization and energy yield simulation;Proprietary module configurations for terrestrial and emerging market applications.Centauri technologies are integrated across Energy America’s product lines and project sites, enabling custom system designs that meet region-specific energy challenges.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.