VHS Learning Expands Global Network with New School Partnerships

VHS Learning is a nonprofit organization with 30 years of experience providing world-class online programs to students and schools everywhere. More than 500 schools around the world enrolls students in VHS Learning’s 200+ online high school courses.

Schools in China, Italy, and across the U.S. join nonprofit’s 500+ partners, giving students access to 200+ rigorous online courses

We are proud to welcome these schools into the VHS Learning community. Our goal is to expand educational choices for students everywhere and inspire a lifelong love of learning.” — Carol DeFuria, President & CEO of VHS Learning

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VHS Learning , a nonprofit helping high schools add more course choices for their students, today announced new partnerships with high schools across the United States and around the world. These schools are joining more than 500 others already using VHS Learning to expand their programs of study and provide students with access to over 200 teacher-led online courses to earn high school credit.The newest participating schools include:- Beijing City International School – Beijing, China- Stratford Academy – Macon, Georgia- International School of Brindisi – Brindisi, Italy- Olivet Academy – Amenia, New York- Cloudcroft High School – Cloudcroft, New Mexico- Notre Dame Jr./Sr. High School – East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania- Red Lion Christian School – Red Lion, Pennsylvania- Weston Public Schools – Weston, Connecticut- Collingswood High School – Collingswood, New Jersey- Codman Academy Charter School – Dorchester, Massachusetts“Schools worldwide are seeking cost-effective ways to expand their course catalogs, address staffing challenges, and give students learning opportunities they wouldn’t otherwise have,” said Carol DeFuria, President & CEO of VHS Learning. “By partnering with VHS Learning, these schools can provide their students with turnkey access to rigorous, teacher-led online courses that help them not only earn credits toward high school graduation, but also prepare them for success in college, careers, and beyond.”With 30 years of expertise in online learning for high school students, VHS Learning pairs rigorous curriculum with experienced instructors who bring depth and passion to their subjects. Courses are designed not only to prepare students for college and careers, but also to help them build essential skills such as problem solving, critical thinking, collaboration, time management, and communication. By working with high school certified teachers and peers from around the world, students gain both academic knowledge and lifelong learning habits that set them up for future success.“We are proud to welcome these schools into the VHS Learning community,” added DeFuria. “Every new partnership represents students gaining access to new opportunities. Whether it’s increased access to advanced STEM courses, world language offerings, or unique and engaging electives, our goal is to expand educational choices for students everywhere and inspire a lifelong love of learning.”About VHS LearningVHS Learning is a nonprofit organization with 30 years of experience providing world-class online programs to students and schools everywhere. More than 500 schools around the world enrolls students in VHS Learning’s 200+ online high school courses — including 31 APcourses, credit recovery, and enrichment courses — to expand their programs of study. VHS Learning is accredited by Middle States Association Commission on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS) and the Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (ACS WASC). Courses are approved for initial eligibility by NCAA. For more information about VHS Learning please visit https://www.vhslearning.org/ and follow on X at @VHSLearning.# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.