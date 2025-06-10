VHS Learning Celebrates Partnerships with 11 Schools in Four States

VHS Learning is a nonprofit organization with almost 30 years of experience providing world-class online programs to students and schools everywhere.

More than 500 schools around the world take advantage of VHS Learning’s 250+ online high school courses

Our ongoing partnerships with schools across the nation and around the world reinforce VHS Learning’s value as a reliable and high-quality provider of online education.” — Carol DeFuria, President & CEO of VHS Learning

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eleven schools have joined the hundreds that have opted to renew their partnerships with VHS Learning . Many educational institutions that are associated with the nonprofit are so pleased with the quality of its online courses that they remain affiliated for years.“At VHS Learning, we empower schools with the industry’s best teacher-led online learning program,” said Carol DeFuria, President & CEO of VHS Learning. “Our ongoing partnerships with schools across the nation and around the world reinforce VHS Learning’s value as a reliable and high-quality provider of online education.”The 11 schools currently renewing their partnerships with VHS Learning are:Bacon Academy in suburban Colchester, located in eastern Connecticut. The Academy serves more than 570 students in grades 9 through 12.Wilton High School, a comprehensive college preparatory high school located in the suburban community of Wilton, Connecticut. The school serves approximately 1,250 students.Northbridge High School in the suburban town of Whitinsville, Massachusetts. The school has a population of more than 470 students.Madison High School in the suburban community of Madison, New Jersey. The school has over 800 students.Audubon Junior/Senior High School in the suburban community of Audubon, New Jersey The school serves approximately 777 students.Hammonton High School in the suburban community of Hammonton, New Jersey. The school has a population of over 1,300 students.Pitman High School in the suburban community of Turlock, California. The school serves 2,000 students.Wellesley High School in the suburban community of Wellesley, Massachusetts. The school serves approximately 1,260 students.Watertown High School in the suburban community of Watertown, Massachusetts serving approximately 770 students.Springfield International Charter School in the urban community of Springfield, Massachusetts. The school serves more than 1,500 students in grades K-12, with approximately 450 students in grades 9-12.Douglas High School in the rural community of Douglas, Massachusetts. The school serves approximately 320 students.“Large and small schools of all types in urban, suburban, and rural communities benefit from adding VHS Learning courses to their programs of study. Our long-term relationships with our partner schools speak volumes about the trust they place in our program and the value they find in giving their students more educational choices,” said DeFuria. “We’re proud to be a consistent part of their efforts to expand learning opportunities and ensure every student, regardless of their geographic location or circumstance, has access to high-quality, engaging coursework that helps them prepare for the future.”About VHS LearningVHS Learning is a nonprofit organization with almost 30 years of experience providing world-class online programs to students and schools everywhere. More than 500 schools around the world take advantage of VHS Learning’s 250+ online high school courses — including 29 APcourses, credit recovery, and enrichment courses — to expand their programs of study. VHS Learning is accredited by Middle States Association Commission on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS) and the Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (ACS WASC). Courses are approved for initial eligibility by NCAA. For more information about VHS Learning please visit https://www.vhslearning.org/ and follow on X at @VHSLearning.# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.