NJ mother’s school board fundraising campaign represents a return focus to student achievement, not partisan politics

Natalie Biello, Candidate For The Millstone Township Board of Education Vote 4 Natalie Biello November 4, 2025

As school board elections become increasingly politicized, Natalie Biello's data-driven campaign in Millstone offers a blueprint for education-first leadership

MILLSTONE TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era when more than 82,000 school board members nationwide face increasingly politicized elections, one New Jersey mother's campaign is drawing national attention for its laser focus on academic achievement rather than partisan talking points or masked political rhetoric. Natalie Biello's bid for Millstone Township School Board represents a growing movement to restore academic excellence as the primary mission of local school governance.The stakes couldn't be higher. School board elections have grown increasingly politicized in recent years as politicians and advocacy organizations push to restrict how public schools address issues related to race, gender and sexuality, while voter turnout in local school board elections is estimated to be around only 5% to 10%. This toxic combination of high partisan intensity and low civic participation has transformed what were once nonpartisan community positions into ideological battlegrounds."When school boards become extensions of national political parties, students lose," says Biello, a mother of three who has spent months analyzing district performance data. "Millstone spends $24,000+ per student—50% above the national average—yet trails every comparable district in our county. That's not a Republican or Democratic issue. That's a failure of leadership to focus on what matters: student achievement."The National Crisis: Politics Over PerformanceThe numbers tell a troubling story. Between 2021 and 2023, Ballotpedia identified 2,080 school board elections where candidates took a stance on race in education, responses to the coronavirus pandemic, or sex and gender in schools. Meanwhile, of the 2,023 school board candidates who ran for election in 2024, 727 were incumbents and 1,296 were non-incumbents, reflecting unprecedented turnover as political organizations recruit candidates based on ideology rather than educational expertise."We're witnessing the systematic dismantling of local, community-focused governance," notes education policy expert Dr. Sarah Martinez (not affiliated with the campaign). "When national political organizations pour money into local races, they're not investing in better math scores or reading programs. They're investing in culture war victories."Against this backdrop, Biello's Stronger Millstone campaign offers a strikingly different approach. Natalie, a registered Democrat and active in her party, believes local school boards should only focus on local challenges and opportunities for students, teachers and administrators not the “party” line. Her platform at www.StrongerMillstone.com focuses on measurable academic outcomes, fiscal accountability, and evidence-based educational practices specific to her school district—not partisan talking points or political rhetoric. She believes that students, parents and teachers will be better off when discussions center around what makes their school districts great and recognizing where they can do better."I've analyzed every data point available about our district's performance," Biello explains. "We have a 44% math proficiency rate in middle school—that's 13 points below our elementary schools. That's not about politics. We all want our children to be prepared for high school."Her approach resonates in a district where property taxes consume 2.41% of home values annually—more than double the national median—with education taking 69-72% of the total tax bill. "When you're paying $9,392 annually on average in school taxes for below-average results compared to similar districts, you deserve board members focused on academics, not ideology," Biello argues.A National Call to ActionBiello's Stronger Millstone campaign is a pilot and a blueprint for parents across the nation who seek to serve and elevate their respective school districts beyond the politicization trend seen in recent years. Her efforts demonstrate an “above partisanship” approach data, technology and innovation with a focus on positive academic outcomes."Every dollar donated helps build a stronger campaign," Biello states. "We're hoping to raise $15,000 in small dollar donations from individuals , companies, and organizations across the country that want to set a new standard for school board elections demonstrating the power of data."The Path ForwardLocal school boards oversee 50 million children in U.S., make decisions that directly affect schools ,and the quality of education they provide. With 130,000 members and 300 chapters in 48 states for groups like Moms for Liberty alone, the political machinery targeting school boards is well-funded and organized."I believe I am demonstrating how candidates with a desire to serve their community can overcome partisan barriers to develop strong campaign strategies. Utilizing online tools enables candidates like me to research efficiently and effectively while increasing the reach and engagement of my campaign's messaging" Biello emphasizes. "We need to demonstrate that informed and educated parents can become activated voters in their communities and ultimately generate positive change in their school districts even in off cycle election years.”The Stronger Millstone campaign invites supporters nationwide to donate to her campaign through her website at www.StrongerMillstone.com . Natalie is seeking small donations from individuals and larger contributions from corporations & organizations across the country to prove that "data" beats "rhetoric". With your support Natalie hopes to let her strategy and efforts be the inspiration & blueprint other’s can adopt to successfully combat partisan school board elections."This isn't just about Millstone Township," Biello concludes. "This is about whether we, as a nation, will allow our children's education to be hijacked by partisan politics, or whether we'll stand up and demand that school boards focus on what matters: preparing our students for success in college, careers, and life."About Natalie Biello:Natalie is a dedicated parent and community member who has called Millstone Township home for the past 12 years. Together with her husband, they are raising three children. Through her children's diverse educational journeys, she has experienced firsthand what Millstone’s school district does exceptionally well. Her daughter transformed from an average student in Millstone to honors and AP classes at Allentown High School, while one of Natalie’s sons overcame significant learning challenges including dyslexia, dysgraphia, and ADHD through the district's exceptional support services, ultimately testing into honors classes with zero support needs in HS – achievements that fuel her deep appreciation for Millstone's dedicated educators.Editor's Note: Campaign materials, including high-resolution photos and additional background information, are available upon request. Natalie Biello is available for interviews.

