Natalie Biello announces bid for Millstone Board of Education, pledges to match high investment with high achievement

Natalie Biello, Candidate For The Millstone Township Board Of Education

Local parent and education advocate launches "Stronger Millstone" campaign focused on improving academic performance while driving fiscal responsibility

MILLSTONE TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Natalie Biello, a longtime Millstone Township resident and education advocate, today announced her candidacy for a three-year-term on the Millstone Township Board of Education. Running on a platform of improved academic results and fiscal accountability, Biello seeks to address the district's academic performance relative to comparable affluent districts."Millstone Township has every advantage needed for educational excellence – extraordinary community wealth, committed families, and substantial per-pupil investment," said Biello. "Yet when compared to our true peers in Monmouth County, we're not delivering the exceptional outcomes our students deserve and taxpayers should expect. While there are a lot of good things happening in the school district it's time to elect new leadership that will build on what is working and further transform our advantages into improved positive results."The announcement comes as Millstone Township School District faces significant challenges, including a projected $2.1 million loss in state funding through 2025, declining enrollment trends, and academic performance that lags behind comparable districts. Despite investing $24,527 per student annually, Millstone students achieve 64% proficiency in reading and 57% in math – trailing Colts Neck (75% reading, 73% math), Marlboro (72% reading, 70% math), and Sea Girt (92% reading, 87% math).Three pillar "Stronger Millstone" platform for educational excellence:1. Improve Academic Performance : Despite the district's high spending, Millstone ranks last among comparable Monmouth County districts in test scores. Biello recommends implementing the best practices that enable peer districts to achieve superior results with similar or fewer resources.2. Strengthen Financial Foundation : Facing $2.1 million in projected state aid losses, Biello advocates for building financial resilience through strategic partnerships, grant opportunities, and right-sizing operations to enrollment trends to help mitigate future tax increases.3. Retain, Develop, and Attract Talent : Addressing concerns about administrative turnover, Biello emphasizes building a culture of excellence that supports educators with the tools, training, and autonomy to innovate – transforming the school's spending advantage into a destination district.Addressing Critical District ChallengesNatalie Biello plans to continue what is working for students, parents, teachers and administrators and stop what is not. She points to specific areas requiring immediate attention, including middle school mathematics proficiency at just 44% – a 13-point drop from elementary performance – indicating systemic concerns that demand targeted intervention before students enter high school underprepared. "Today, common sense is simply not enough," Biello stated. "We need solution-oriented leadership focused on positive change. The district has experienced complete turnover of administrators under current Board leadership, including those up for re-election. These high attrition numbers serve as a 'canary in the coal mine,' signaling challenges that make it harder to attract and retain future talent."Building Community SupportThe "Stronger Millstone" campaign seeks to engage parents, educators, and community members who believe the district can build on what is working today and achieve even more. Biello plans to use her website, social media, community events, and the upcoming candidate debate to share her vision for strengthening Millstone Township's education system."Today, we have a really good school district and a lot to be proud of. The challenge we have as a community is to look past our current comfort zone and prioritize the strategic planning required to elevate our student's performance despite the impending financial headwinds," Biello explained. "I'm committed to listening to students, parents, teachers, and administrators who are on the front lines of driving educational excellence."About Natalie BielloNatalie is a dedicated parent and community member who has called Millstone Township home for the past 12 years. Together with her husband, they are raising three children. Through her children's diverse educational journeys, she has experienced firsthand what Millstone’s school district does exceptionally well. Her daughter transformed from an average student to one succeeding in honors and AP classes. One of Natalie’s sons overcame significant learning challenges including dyslexia, dysgraphia, and ADHD through the district's exceptional support services, ultimately testing into honors classes with zero support needs in HS – achievements that fuel her deep appreciation for Millstone's dedicated educators.Natalie Biello has consistently answered the call to serve wherever her skills could benefit the community. Since moving to Millstone twelve years ago, she has been a cornerstone of district and community activities including president of the Parent Teacher Organization(PTO), Vice President of the Parent Teacher Student Association(PTSA), trustee for the Millstone Township Foundation for Educational Excellence (MTFEE), doula serving young women in Trenton and much more.The Millstone Township Board of Education election will be held on Tuesday November 4, 2025. For more information about Natalie Biello's campaign and platform, visit strongermillstone.com.Editor's Note: Campaign materials, including high-resolution photos and additional background information, are available upon request. Natalie Biello is available for interviews.

