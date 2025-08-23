Mini Dental Implant Center of America in Springfield Launches 417minis.com to Educate Patients on Mini Dental Implants

New Website Launch - www.417minis.com - Mini Dental Implant Center of America - Springfield, MO Mini Dental Implant Center of America - Springfield, MO Dr. Thomas Baggett, III - Mini Dental Implants in Springfield, MO Dr. Adolph Carlson - Mini Dental Implants in Springfield, MO Mini Dental Implant Centers of America - Springfield, MO

Dr. Thomas Baggett, III and new associate Dr. Adolph Carlson Launch 417minis.com to Educate Patients on Minimally Invasive Dental Implants in Springfield, MO

It’s an honor to meet so many incredible patients and help them transform their lives every day. We welcome you to our practice and look forward to your call.” — Dr. Thomas Baggett, III

SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐢 𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐥𝐝, 𝐌𝐎 𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐬 𝟒𝟏𝟕𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬.𝐜𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐨 𝐄𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐞 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐛𝐥𝐞, 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬Dr. Thomas Baggett, III and new associate Dr. Adolph Carlson Launch 417minis.com to Educate Patients on Minimally Invasive Dental ImplantsPatients seeking a less invasive approach to tooth replacement now have a new online resource. Dr. Thomas Baggett, III, a general dentist with decades of clinical experience, has launched a redesigned website at 417minis.com to support individuals interested in mini dental implants . The launch also highlights the addition of Dr. Adolph Carlson, a general dentist joining the practice, and reflects the office’s designation as a Mini DentalImplant Center of America (MDICA).The new site is focused on providing patients with accessible information about treatment options for replacing missing or unstable teeth, especially with mini dental implants, which offer a simplified approach for many individuals.𝐃𝐫. 𝐁𝐚𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐭’𝐬 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐢 𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲Dr. Baggett currently serves as President of the International Academy of Mini Dental Implants (IAMDI). He is a Diplomate of the organization and is recognized as a speaker and clinical trainer for general dentists across the United States and internationally.Throughout his career, Dr. Baggett has placed and restored more than 20,000 mini dental implants, bringing extensive hands-on experience to the care of patients seeking long-term solutions for missing teeth.His leadership and educational involvement reflect a deep commitment to advancing the field of mini dental implants through evidence-based techniques and patient-focused care.𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐢 𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧As a Mini Dental Implant Center of America , the practice is part of a national group of dental offices committed to offering mini dental implants as a routine service. These implants are smaller in diameter than traditional implants and are designed as a single, solid piece that combines the implant post and attachment point into one structure.Because mini implants do not have a separate abutment, they eliminate the small gap found in two-piece implant systems. This design feature helps reduce the chance of bacterial buildup and lowers the risk of complications such as peri-implantitis, a condition that can cause inflammation and bone loss around the implant.The minimally invasive approach and smaller implant size often allow for simpler placement, making mini dental implants an option for many patients who prefer a more efficient treatment process.𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐖𝐞𝐛𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐄𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐕𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐨𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐲-𝐭𝐨-𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐬The new website at 417minis.com features dozens of educational videos that provide clear explanations of mini dental implants, the consultation process, and what patients can expect during and after treatment. Each video is designed to be concise and easy to follow.Visitors can also watch a 30-minute informational video that offers a full overview of the treatment journey, including the differences between mini and traditional implants and how mini dental implants are placed.This education-first approach reflects the practice’s commitment to transparency, helping patients understand their options before making any decisions.𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝟐𝟒/𝟕 𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭To help individuals explore their options for tooth replacement, the practice offers free consultations to patients in Springfield and nearby communities. During these visits, patients receive a full evaluation and can speak directly with Dr. Baggett or Dr. Carlson to discuss potential treatment plans.The website also includes a 24/7 live chat service, allowing visitors to get real-time answers to questions and support with scheduling or using the site. This around-the-clock availability gives patients more flexibility when seeking information.𝐀 𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐭𝐨 𝐓𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭Mini dental implants offer several benefits for qualified patients:• The single-piece design removes the joint between implant components, helping reduce bacteria buildup and simplifying care.• The smaller diameter often allows for less invasive placement with reduced disruption to surrounding tissues.• The placement process is typically faster and involves fewer appointments than traditional implants.• Bone grafting is often not required, although in some cases it may still be recommended to support long-term success.• Mini dental implants can be used to replace individual teeth, support dental bridges, or stabilize full dentures, offering flexibility for a wide range of needs.𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐄𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐭Dr. Baggett and Dr. Carlson are both general dentists, and mini dental implants are a regular part of the care they provide. Their approach emphasizes conservative treatment planning, clear communication, and giving patients the tools they need to make informed decisions.With a strong focus on education and accessibility, the practice aims to support each patient through every step of the treatment process in a comfortable and efficient manner.𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐡𝐭𝐭𝐩𝐬://𝟒𝟏𝟕𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬.𝐜𝐨𝐦/ 𝐭𝐨 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞Patients interested in mini dental implants can visit the new website at 417minis.com to explore available resources, view educational videos, and schedule a free consultation. The platform is designed to serve as a convenient resource for individuals at every stage of their dental journey.To learn more or request a consultation, visit:👉 𝐰𝐰𝐰.𝟒𝟏𝟕𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬.𝐜𝐨𝐦* Providers are General Dentists and Not Specialists. Implantology is a specialty area, not recognized by the state of Missouri, and requires no specific educational training to advertise this service.

