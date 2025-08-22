South Carolina Injury Attorney Matthew M. Breen Included in the Sixth Edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America

Best Lawyers Ones to Watch Matthew Breen - South Carolina Injury Lawyer Martindale-Hubbell - Platinum Client Champion 2025 Expertise.com - 2025 Best Personal Injury Lawyers in Mount Pleasant Lowcountry Law, LLC

Attorney Matthew M. Breen named to the sixth edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America for his work in personal injury and workers’ compensation law.

I’m a proud graduate of The Citadel in Charleston and of Charleston School of Law. I’m a 14th-generation South Carolinian. I know the law of the land in this state, and I’m here to fight for you.” — Attorney Matthew M. Breen

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Attorney Matthew M. Breen of Lowcountry Law, LLC has been selected by his peers for inclusion in the sixth edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watchin America, recognizing his expertise in Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, Workers’ Compensation Law – Claimants, and Workers’ Compensation Law – Employers, honors that spotlight outstanding professional excellence among attorneys earlier in their careers.About the RecognitionBest Lawyers: Ones to Watchin America is rooted in the same Purely Peer Reviewmethodology that underlies Best Lawyers, the gold standard in legal recognition. It highlights legal talent earlier in their careers (typically 5‑9 years of practice)About Matthew M. Breen & Lowcountry Law, LLCMatthew Breen, founder and managing partner of Lowcountry Law, LLC, serves clients across South Carolina, with offices in Mount Pleasant and Myrtle Beach. His record includes securing multiple six and seven-figure settlements in personal injury and auto accident matters, demonstrating a willingness to challenge insurance companies and push cases to trial for maximum client recovery. He emphasizes accessibility—his firm’s motto is “Always available for our clients,” and he personally makes himself accessible 24/7.Breen is a Citadel graduate who has cultivated deep Lowcountry roots and established a strong legal presence in the region.Why It MattersThis recognition reflects both peer validation of Matthew Breen’s legal acumen and his rising trajectory in plaintiff-side personal injury and workers’ compensation law. It also underscores Lowcountry Law’s commitment to client-centered advocacy and excellence.If you or a loved one has been injured in South Carolina , contact Lowcountry Law, LLC in Mount Pleasant or Myrtle Beach for a free consultation. Let Matthew M. Breen’s proven experience in personal injury and workers’ compensation law work for you.

