South Carolina Injury Attorney Matthew M. Breen Included in the Sixth Edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America
Expertise.com - 2025 Best Personal Injury Lawyers in Mount Pleasant
Attorney Matthew M. Breen named to the sixth edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America for his work in personal injury and workers’ compensation law.
About the Recognition
Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America is rooted in the same Purely Peer Review® methodology that underlies Best Lawyers®, the gold standard in legal recognition. It highlights legal talent earlier in their careers (typically 5‑9 years of practice)
About Matthew M. Breen & Lowcountry Law, LLC
Matthew Breen, founder and managing partner of Lowcountry Law, LLC, serves clients across South Carolina, with offices in Mount Pleasant and Myrtle Beach. His record includes securing multiple six and seven-figure settlements in personal injury and auto accident matters, demonstrating a willingness to challenge insurance companies and push cases to trial for maximum client recovery. He emphasizes accessibility—his firm’s motto is “Always available for our clients,” and he personally makes himself accessible 24/7.
Breen is a Citadel graduate who has cultivated deep Lowcountry roots and established a strong legal presence in the region.
Why It Matters
This recognition reflects both peer validation of Matthew Breen’s legal acumen and his rising trajectory in plaintiff-side personal injury and workers’ compensation law. It also underscores Lowcountry Law’s commitment to client-centered advocacy and excellence.
If you or a loved one has been injured in South Carolina, contact Lowcountry Law, LLC in Mount Pleasant or Myrtle Beach for a free consultation. Let Matthew M. Breen’s proven experience in personal injury and workers’ compensation law work for you.
Meet Attorney Matthew Mitchell Breen of Lowcountry Law, LLC
