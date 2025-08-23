Governor Abbott Statement On Senate Passage Of HB 4

TEXAS, August 23 - August 23, 2025 | Austin, Texas Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement following the Senate passage of House Bill 4. "The One Big Beautiful Map has passed the Senate and is on its way to my desk, where it will be swiftly signed into law," said Governor Abbott. "I promised we would get this done, and delivered on that promise. I thank Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick for leading the passage in the Senate of a bill that ensures our maps reflect Texans' voting preferences."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.