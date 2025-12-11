Governor Abbott Deploys Additional Texas Emergency Management Personnel To Support Alaska Typhoon Recovery

TEXAS, December 11 - December 11, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that he deployed additional Texas emergency management personnel to Alaska to support ongoing typhoon recovery efforts, following a request from the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

"Texas is answering the call to assist the state of Alaska in their ongoing recovery efforts following devastating typhoons that took place in October," said Governor Abbott. "I directed TDEM to deploy additional emergency service personnel to assist affected Alaskans with flood recovery efforts. Stepping up to help those in need is key to the spirit of Texas, and Texas emergency personnel will help Alaskans affected by the October typhoon rebuild and move forward."

At the Governor’s direction, the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) deployed recovery and voluntary agency support personnel to assist with disaster case management coordination, unmet needs assessments, community recovery planning, and long term recovery operations in affected communities. This deployment builds on previous Texas support missions to Alaska, including logistics, operations, and public assistance specialists deployed in the aftermath of storm impacts.

This deployment is coordinated under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) and is in addition to the ongoing flood response and recovery operations in impacted communities across Texas following the flooding that took place in July. EMAC is a state-to-state mutual aid system that enables states to provide assistance and share resources with another state in response to a disaster or emergency. EMAC members can share resources from all disciplines, protect personnel who deploy, and be reimbursed for mission-related costs. For more information, visit emacweb.org.