PANAMA CITY, PANAMA, August 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Splendor Labs Is Building the World’s First Blockchain-Native AI Economy

$50M Seed Round Announced with $4.5M Committed; SPLD Coin Listing on LBank Coming Soon

Splendor Labs today announced progress on its mission to build the world’s first blockchain-native AI infrastructure and economy, enabling a new era of decentralized intelligence where model creators, inference providers, data providers, compute and storage providers, tool developers, AI agents, enterprises, marketplaces, investors, and end users can transact seamlessly through on-chain settlement and crypto micropayments.

This breakthrough positions Splendor as the foundation for an AI-driven digital economy, where intelligence itself becomes a tradable, programmable, and monetizable resource.

The Splendor Blockchain: Economic Layer for AI

The Splendor Blockchain mainnet is now live, purpose-built to power AI-scale commerce:

EVM compatibility with 1-second block times

10,000+ transactions per second to handle high-frequency AI interactions

Validator-tier governance for global participation and security

Native settlement for identity, subscriptions, micropayments, and AI agent transactions

“Splendor isn’t just technology—it’s the economic fabric where intelligence is produced, exchanged, and rewarded,” said Todor Ivanov, Founder of Splendor Labs. “For the first time, every actor in the AI economy—from creators and compute providers to end users—can participate in value flows natively on-chain.”

Unified Ecosystem for the AI Economy

The Splendor roadmap introduces a suite of interoperable platforms that bring the AI economy to life:

Splendor Search – Wallet-native, AI-powered search engine (public test live)

Splendor Coder – A next-generation secure AI coding environment with lightweight interaction and enterprise-grade security enhancements, enabling developers to build, audit, and deploy applications directly into the Splendor ecosystem

AI Studio – Wallet-based AI environment with 630+ models available on demand

Agent Factory – Marketplace for creating, sharing, and monetizing autonomous AI agents

Splendor OS & Wallet – Operating system and wallet designed for AI-native transactions

Together, these products are shaping the first self-sustaining AI economy, where every interaction—search, query, line of code, subscription, or agent execution—can trigger instant crypto micropayments between participants.

Funding & Token Launch

To accelerate global adoption, Splendor Labs announced a $50 million seed round, with $4.5 million already committed by White Rock Group LLC. Following the raise, the SPLD coin will be listed on LBank Exchange, providing worldwide liquidity and access to the Splendor economy.

About Splendor Labs

Founded by Todor Ivanov, Splendor Labs is pioneering the world’s first blockchain-native AI economy, returning economic power to developers, enterprises, and individuals by creating a unified infrastructure where intelligence itself can be transacted.

Learn more at: https://splendor.org

