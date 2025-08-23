Sterling Staffing Solutions Ranks No. 3,813 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Sterling Staffing Solutions company logo Sterling Staffing Solutions team members Staff photo

We’ve made the 2025 Inc. 5000 list! Sterling Staffing Solutions is honored to be among America’s fastest-growing private companies. #Growth #Inc5000

This recognition by Inc. 5000 affirms our relentless drive to innovate and deliver excellence in healthcare staffing.” — Stephen Levi Carter, CEO

SUGAR LAND, TX, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that Sterling Staffing Solutions is No. 3,831 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.“We are honored to once again be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list. This achievement reflects the dedication of our entire team at Sterling Staffing Solutions and the trust our clients place in us to deliver exceptional healthcare staffing. Our growth is a direct result of our commitment to excellence, innovation, and service, and we remain focused on expanding our impact while helping healthcare organizations meet their most critical staffing needs.”— Stephen L. Carter, CEO, Sterling Staffing SolutionsThis year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 “Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.Sterling Staffing Solutions is an award-winning healthcare staffing agency recognized as one of the fastest-growing firms in Texas and across the nation. Co-founded by Dr. Sterling L. Carter and Stephen Levi Carter, the company has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America multiple times and honored by the American Business Awards and the Houston Business Journal for its excellence in service and leadership. Sterling Staffing Solutions has placed thousands of highly qualified healthcare professionals in medical facilities across Texas, helping organizations meet critical staffing needs while maintaining the highest standards of patient care.MethodologyCompanies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com

