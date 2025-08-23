AHA, HCMC to host webinar on predictive analytics

The AHA and the Hospital Capacity Management Consortium will host a webinar Sept. 4 on the use of predictive analytics within hospital capacity management, with examples provided by hospital and health system leaders. Michelle Hood, AHA executive vice president and chief operating officer, will lead the session. REGISTER NOW

