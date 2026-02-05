California Hospital Association president and former AHA executive Carmela Coyle announces plans to retire

Carmela Coyle, California Hospital Association president and CEO, announced plans Feb. 5 to retire in early 2027, according to the CHA. Coyle has been in health care policy and advocacy for 44 years and has been CHA president and CEO since 2017. She previously held the same positions with the Maryland Hospital Association for nine years and spent 20 years with the AHA, where she was a member of the executive management team leading policy development.

"Carmela Coyle’s career reflects extraordinary leadership and an unwavering commitment to hospitals, caregivers and the communities they serve,” said AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack. “From her national policy leadership at the American Hospital Association to her tenure most recently leading the California Hospital Association and before that the Maryland Hospital Association, she brought integrity, clarity and vision to every challenge. She has also been a wonderful colleague and friend to me and many others, and her influence — both professional and personal — will be felt for years to come.”