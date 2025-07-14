DRC Foreign Trade Minister Julien Paluku Launches U.S. Liaison to Support Congolese Diaspora Investment

H.E. Julien Paluku visit to the U.S.

Create pathways for diaspora to integrate into the industrial value chain, access investment incentives, and receive support through structured programs.

The diaspora is not just an asset—it is a strategic partner in Congo’s development. We are bringing the government closer to the diaspora, ensuring they have the needed tools to invest back home.” — H.E. Julien Paluku, Congo DRC Foreign Trade Minister

HUNTERSVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a bold move to harness the full potential of the Congolese diaspora, H.E. Julien Paluku, Minister of Foreign Trade of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), has officially established a U.S.-based liaison office dedicated to supporting diaspora investors seeking to engage in strategic development initiatives in the DRC. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to integrate diaspora talent and capital into national projects such as the Lobito Corridor and the U.S.-DRC Partnership on Critical Minerals and Security.During a recent forum entitled “Let's talk business and Jobs", the Forum of Intellectual Congolese of Abroad (FICE) a North Carolina registered NGO, convened to explore business and employment opportunities for Congolese Americans and from elsewhere. Minister Paluku’s office, through his Deputy Chief of Staff Prof. Dr. Sadiki Byombuka Onesime and his designated North America focal point Prof. Dr. Joel Nshisso, reassured participants of the Congolese government's commitment to facilitating diaspora engagement by removing administrative hurdles, improving the business climate, and offering institutional support for project development and registration.“The diaspora is not just an asset—it is a strategic partner in Congo’s development. Through this liaison, we are bringing the government closer to our people abroad, ensuring they have the tools, knowledge, and pathways to invest back home with confidence.” Minister Paluku has stated in the past.New Diaspora Trade Mission PlannedAs part of this initiative, the Ministry of Foreign Trade would love the diaspora to organize a trade and investment mission, which will bring entrepreneurs, investors, and professionals from abroad directly to the DRC to meet with public and private stakeholders. Participants will be connected with key institutions such as ANAPI (National Agency for Investment Promotion), ARSP (Regulatory Authority for Subcontracting in the Private Sector), Gécamines, Equity BCDC, and other strategic partners.The goal is to create direct pathways for diaspora-led ventures to integrate into the national industrial value chain, access investment incentives, and receive support through structured programs in logistics, agribusiness, fintech, energy, and infrastructure.The liaison will also coordinate directly with key U.S. institutions such as the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), EXIM Bank, and the USTR (AGOA Desk) to align diaspora-led projects with financing, training, and market access opportunities. These efforts are crucial in light of Congo’s positioning within the Lobito Corridor—a trilateral infrastructure initiative connecting Angola, DRC, and Zambia—and in the framework of sustainable, traceable mineral supply chains for the global energy transition.Sectors and Roles for the DiasporaThe Foreign Trade Minister has identified priority sectors where the diaspora can play a transformative role: logistics hubs (e.g., Kolwezi), food cooperatives near mining zones, digital traceability startups, fintech platforms, green industrial services, and smart energy solutions.The Ministry is also working with FICE to compile a professional database of Congolese talent abroad and promote skill-based recruitment for strategic roles in mining engineering, railway logistics, ESG compliance, trade policy, and project finance.Call to ActionCongolese professionals and entrepreneurs in the diaspora are urged to contact the liaison office and FICE to begin aligning their ventures with the DRC’s national priorities. This is the moment to act—before the train of opportunity leaves the station.

