Violent Criminal Illegal Alien Arrested in Florida for Alleged Aggravated Battery Against a Pregnant Woman

ICE lodged an arrest detainer to ensure this violent thug is not released into American communities again

WASHINGTON – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has placed an immigration detainer on Noel Gerardo Niz-Marroquin, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, following his arrest in Martin County, Florida for allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman.

ICE lodged an arrest detainer ensuring he will not be released into American communities to terrorize more innocent victims.

“What kind of depraved individual beats up a pregnant woman?” said a senior DHS official. “Criminal illegal aliens who endanger and victimize the most vulnerable in our society must never be allowed to remain free to harm American citizens. ICE’s swift actions to issue an arrest detainer ensure this individual is NEVER allowed to terrorize American communities again.”

This criminal illegal alien crossed the southern border illegally on March 14, 2022 and was RELEASED by the Biden administration into the country.

ICE continues to prioritize the arrest and removal of violent offenders and criminal aliens who pose the greatest threat to public safety. 70 percent of ICE arrests are of criminal illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S. Far more of ICE arrests are criminals who do not have a rap sheet in the U.S.—including foreign fugitives, gang members, and terrorists.

DHS law enforcement is protecting American communities every day from another senseless tragedy like this taking place in another town, to another family. Victims of illegal alien crime may receive support from the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office by contacting 1-855-488-6423.

