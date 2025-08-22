Gambian Man, First Non-U.S. National Convicted of Torture, Sentenced to More Than 67 Years in Prison

Michael Sang Correa, 46, was sentenced today to 810 months in prison by Senior Judge Christine M. Arguello for the District of Colorado after being convicted of one count of conspiracy to commit torture and five counts of torture. Correa’s actions included burning victims’ flesh with molten plastic and subjecting them to repeated, vicious beatings over the course of weeks using a variety of weapons.

“Today, Michael Correa has finally been held accountable for the brutal violence he inflicted on others,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Matthew R. Galeotti of the Department of Justice’s Criminal Division. “The United States will not be a safe haven for individuals who seek to conceal their egregious human rights violations. We are proud to have worked with our law enforcement partners to secure this sentence, and we thank the brave victims whose testimony helped ensure that justice is done.”

“The victims of these crimes carried the weight of unimaginable suffering for years, not knowing whether they would ever see their torturer held accountable,” said U.S. Attorney Peter McNeilly for the District of Colorado. “Today’s sentence delivers a measure of justice for them and affirms that the United States stands firmly with those whose human rights have been violated. This prosecution and sentence should serve as a deterrent for criminals who think they might escape accountability by coming to Colorado.”

“Mr. Correa’s crimes were barbaric and uncivilized; they have no place in the modern world,” said Special Agent in Charge Steve Cagen of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Denver. “I hope this sentence can bring some kind of closure for his victims and their families. A standard was set with this trial and sentencing, Homeland Security Investigations will hunt down and bring to justice those that commit these horrific crimes.”

Evidence presented at trial showed that Correa served in an armed unit known as the “Junglers,” which reported to The Gambia’s former President, Yahya Jammeh. The jury found that, as a Jungler, Correa conspired with others to commit torture and personally tortured five victims, who were targeted based on suspicions that they had plotted against Jammeh. In today’s proceedings, several victims described the lasting physical and psychological harm that they have suffered as a result of Correa’s actions.

In March 2006, shortly after a failed coup attempt, Correa and his co-conspirators transported the victims to Mile 2 Prison, the main prison in The Gambia. Over the following weeks, the victims endured severe abuse, including beatings, stabbings, burnings, and electrocutions. One victim testified that his thigh was burned with molten plastic and that he was suspended in a bag and dropped to the ground. Another victim described being suffocated with a plastic bag over his head and having the barrel of a pistol placed in his mouth. Other victims testified to being electrocuted, beaten while hung upside down, struck in the head with a hammer or pistol, and burned with cigarettes. Testimony at trial established Correa played a central role in carrying out these acts of torture.

Ten years after these crimes, Correa obtained a visa and entered the United States in December 2016. He evaded apprehension until 2019, when ICE arrested him and placed him in removal proceedings. He was charged with torture in 2020. This is the first conviction of a non-U.S. national on federal torture charges.

The HSI Denver Field Office investigated the case, with support from HSI agents in Senegal, as well as personnel at the U.S. Embassy in Banjul, The Gambia, and the FBI Legal Attaché in Senegal. The Human Rights Violators and War Crimes Center (HRVWCC) significantly supported the case. Established in 2009, the HRVWCC furthers the government’s efforts to identify, locate, and prosecute human rights abusers in the United States, including those who are known or suspected to have participated in persecution, war crimes, genocide, torture, extrajudicial killings, female genital mutilation, and the use or recruitment of child soldiers.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Melissa Hindman and Chief of the Cybercrime and National Security Section Laura Cramer-Babycz for the District of Colorado and Acting Principal Deputy Chief Christina Giffin and Trial Attorney Marie Zisa of the Criminal Division’s Human Rights and Special Prosecutions Section (HRSP) prosecuted the case, with assistance from HRSP Historian/Analyst Dr. Christopher Hayden.

Members of the public who have information about former human rights violators in the United States are urged to contact U.S. law enforcement through the HSI tip line at 1-866-DHS-2-ICE (1-866-347-2423) or internationally at 001-1802-872-6199. They can also email HRV.ICE@ice.dhs.gov or complete its online tip form at www.ice.gov/exec/forms/hsi-tips/tips.asp.