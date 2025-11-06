Bartow County felon who shot at police sentenced to decade in federal prison

ROME, Ga. – Shane Jacquces Barfield, a multi-convicted felon and domestic abuser, has been sentenced to federal prison for unlawfully possessing a firearm that he shot at local law enforcement.

“Dangerous felons like Barfield forfeit the right to bear arms,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. “Barfield broke the law when he possessed and discharged a stolen gun, endangering the safety of police officers and bystanders alike. Thanks to the brave, on-scene efforts of the Cartersville Police Department and subsequent collaboration with the FBI, Barfield will now serve a significant sentence in federal prison without the possibility of parole.”

“Shane Barfield knew he was not supposed to be in possession of a gun, much less fire one, but he violated the law,” said FBI Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Paul Brown. “His actions could have been deadly. Thankfully, no law enforcement nor citizens were hurt.”

“Not only was Barfield a threat to our officers that day, but a violent, convicted felon with an illegal firearm is a continual threat to our community,” said Cartersville Police Chief Frank McCann. “A threat that the Cartersville Police Department will not tolerate. We appreciate the FBI for their assistance, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for their steadfast commitment to supporting the Cartersville Police Department in its public safety mission.”

According to U.S. Attorney Hertzberg, the charges, and other information presented in court: On September 17, 2023, Shane Barfield was driving through Cartersville, Georgia, with a stolen gun and methamphetamine in his vehicle. Barfield lost control of his vehicle, skidded through an intersection, and crashed into the side of the road. Bystanders called 911 to report the accident and told dispatchers that Barfield had walked away from his vehicle with a gun in his hand.

Barfield returned to his vehicle with the gun, and the Cartersville Police Department (CPD) responded shortly thereafter. Despite clear instructions to toss the firearm and exit his car, Barfield ignored law enforcement. As a CPD officer crossed in front of his vehicle, Barfield fired a shot. Three officers returned fire, striking Barfield’s vehicle multiple times. Officers then arrested Barfield and seized a spent 9mm casing, a stolen pistol, and methamphetamine from his vehicle. A federal investigation requested by CPD determined that the spent casing had been expelled from the stolen firearm.

On November 4, 2025, U.S. District Judge William M. Ray, II sentenced Shane Jacquces Barfield, 39, of Cartersville, Georgia, to 10 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Barfield was convicted of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence on May 15, 2025, after he pleaded guilty.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Cartersville Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Katie Terry prosecuted the case.

For further information please contact the U.S. Attorney’s Public Affairs Office at USAGAN.PressEmails@usdoj.gov or (404) 581-6016. The Internet address for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia is http://www.justice.gov/usao-ndga.