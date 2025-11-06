Kyle Felon Pleads Guilty to Multiple Armed Robberies, Faces 24 Years in Federal Prison

AUSTIN, Texas – A convicted felon from Kyle pleaded guilty in a federal court in Austin Tuesday to three charges stemming from three armed robberies he committed in June and July.

According to court documents, Yael Williams Jr., 38, used a firearm during robberies at a Subway restaurant and two 7-11 stores in Austin over the summer. In the presence of store employees, Williams took cash and other property by force and by threatening the employees with a .22 caliber revolver. During his robbery of the Subway restaurant, Williams fired several shots at two bystanders, one of whom was attempting to intervene and prevent the robbery.

Williams pleaded guilty to one count of discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and two counts of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. He faces a mandatory minimum of 24 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Justin R. Simmons for the Western District of Texas the announcement.

The Austin Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Buie is prosecuting the case.

###