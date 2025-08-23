Traffic Alert - VT Route 78, Highgate

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Albans Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 78, Highgate, both directions is closed in the area of Airport Rd due to a crash with power lines down.

This incident is expected to last for a few hours. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.



