Traffic Alert - VT Route 78, Highgate

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Albans Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 78, Highgate, both directions is closed in the area of Airport Rd due to a crash with power lines down. 

This incident is expected to last for a few hours. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.



