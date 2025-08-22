VA Research Wrap Up: New findings on tinnitus, blood pressure and Parkinson’s disease

This week, VA’s Office of Research and Development published three News Briefs highlighting research findings on a tinnitus treatment, blood pressure control and Parkinson’s disease.

Virtual care group improves ringing in ears

VA Bay Pines clinical researcher Dr. Catherine Edwards reported that 68% of Veterans had an improved sense of control of their bothersome tinnitus and 67% had an improved quality of life after participating in a virtual group care. Veterans who received progressive tinnitus management (PTM) using the VA Video Connect platform during fiscal years 2022-2024 reported an improved ability to cope with and were less bothered by their tinnitus—a ringing or buzzing in the ears that can interfere with daily life and cause mental distress. More than 90% said they would recommend the service to fellow Veterans.

PTM is a series of five workshops led by an audiologist, a whole health coach and a psychologist using a virtual chat room. Findings demonstrated virtual audiology can be an effective way to help Veterans manage tinnitus. View the full study from the “American Journal of Audiology.”

Implanted device lowers blood pressure

A new implanted device could help Veterans manage uncontrolled high blood pressure by directly stimulating the carotid sinus nerve. Louis Stokes Cleveland VA and Case Western Reserve University researchers implanted a custom device on the nerve that controls heart rate and blood pressure in 14 patients with uncontrolled hypertension. When the device electrically stimulated the carotid sinus nerve—while patients were under anesthesia—blood pressure lowered significantly and heart rate slowed by 10 beats per minute. Once the electrical simulation stopped, the patients’ heart rate and blood pressure quickly and safely recovered. The researchers found the device was safe and has the potential to be an effective therapy for people with uncontrolled hypertension. View the full study from “Scientific Reports.”

Exercise improves brain function in Parkinson’s patients

Louis Stokes Cleveland VA and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center researchers showed that Veterans with Parkinson’s disease who regularly sustained a fast cadence of cycling, 80 rpm or higher, were able to restore neural connections. The researchers studied the brain signals of nine people with Parkinson’s disease as they engaged in 12 cycling sessions over four weeks, which involved interactive prompts that adapted to their individual performance. Over the course of the extended program regime, participants experienced increased power and signaling in the brain which translated to better walking mobility and increased energy. Previous studies have shown exercise can help relieve Parkinson’s symptoms, such as tremors, but scientists were unsure of the mechanism behind the improvements. The findings demonstrated that extended exercise could be an important therapy for people with Parkinson’s disease. View the full study from “Clinical Neurophysiology.”

For more Office of Research and Development updates, visit ORD online or go to https://www.research.va.gov/news_briefs/.