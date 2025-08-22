Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,110 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,447 in the last 365 days.

Governor Mills Mourns the Loss of Hall of Fame Jockey Ron Turcotte

Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement on the passing of Hall of Fame jockey Ron Turcotte, who died today at the age of 84 in his hometown of Drummond, New Brunswick, Canada:

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of my friend, Ron Turcotte, an accomplished jockey and deeply respected member of the Van Buren, Maine and Grand Falls, New Brunswick international community. In 1973, Ron rode Secretariat into the history books, winning the first Triple Crown in a quarter-century. After an accident left him paralyzed, Ron became a lifelong advocate for disabled jockeys. Last month in Caribou, I was proud to present Ron with a special State of Maine proclamation for his 84th birthday in honor of his incredible career, his ties to Maine, and his fundamental decency. On behalf of the State of Maine, I extend my deepest condolences to Ron's wife, Gaëtane, their children, and extended family."

Governor Mills having coffee with Ron Turcotte

Governor Mills and Ron Turcotte chat over coffee at the Tim Hortons in Caribou, Maine on Saturday, July 19, 2025.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor Mills Mourns the Loss of Hall of Fame Jockey Ron Turcotte

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more