Governor Mills Mourns the Loss of Hall of Fame Jockey Ron Turcotte

August 22, 2025

Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement on the passing of Hall of Fame jockey Ron Turcotte, who died today at the age of 84 in his hometown of Drummond, New Brunswick, Canada:

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of my friend, Ron Turcotte, an accomplished jockey and deeply respected member of the Van Buren, Maine and Grand Falls, New Brunswick international community. In 1973, Ron rode Secretariat into the history books, winning the first Triple Crown in a quarter-century. After an accident left him paralyzed, Ron became a lifelong advocate for disabled jockeys. Last month in Caribou, I was proud to present Ron with a special State of Maine proclamation for his 84th birthday in honor of his incredible career, his ties to Maine, and his fundamental decency. On behalf of the State of Maine, I extend my deepest condolences to Ron's wife, Gaëtane, their children, and extended family."

Governor Mills and Ron Turcotte chat over coffee at the Tim Hortons in Caribou, Maine on Saturday, July 19, 2025.