First Cohort Begins at Cape Breton Medical Campus

CANADA, August 22 - History was made in Nova Scotia today, August 22, as the new Cape Breton Medical Campus (CBMC) welcomed its first cohort of future doctors.

The inaugural class includes 30 Nova Scotians who, under return of service agreements, have committed to practice family medicine in rural areas of the province for five years after they graduate.

“This is a proud day for Cape Breton and for all of Nova Scotia. The opening of a second medical school campus is transformational for healthcare in our province,” said Premier Tim Houston. “These students are answering the call to serve their communities and by training more doctors right here at home, we are investing in better access to care for families for generations to come.”

CBMC, a partnership between Dalhousie Medical School and Cape Breton University, will play a key role in training more doctors for rural communities across Nova Scotia. The Province is funding operations at the new medical campus for two years as well as five additional medical school seats at Dalhousie University.

CBMC is currently operating in a temporary space at the former Nova Scotia Community College, adjacent to the new medical sciences building under construction on Cape Breton University’s campus. The new provincially funded facility, set to open this year, will feature state-of-the-art simulation labs, collaborative learning spaces and integrated clinical training opportunities with local hospitals and community clinics.

Quotes:

“Cape Breton University is proud to be part of a larger movement to enhance healthcare delivery across Nova Scotia. We are thrilled to welcome these exceptional students who have embraced the opportunity to study at the Cape Breton Medical Campus and to serve family medicine.”

— David C. Dingwall, President and Vice-Chancellor, Cape Breton University

“The CBMC is poised to become a cornerstone of healthcare transformation in Nova Scotia. The rural pathway is designed to educate physicians who are not only clinically excellent but deeply committed to supporting rural healthcare in this province. A warm welcome to Nova Scotia’s future doctors.”

— Dr. Jennifer Hall, Senior Associate Dean, Cape Breton Medical Campus

“We are extremely pleased to partner with Cape Breton University to launch the Cape Breton Medical Campus and to welcome the inaugural class of medical students to CBMC. This campus represents an important step forward in strengthening healthcare across Nova Scotia, particularly in rural communities.”

— Dr. David Anderson, Dean of Medicine, Dalhousie University

Quick Facts:

in March 2023, the Province announced a $58.9 million investment to develop the campus, including $49 million for the medical sciences building and related infrastructure, $6.2 million for a new collaborative care clinic and $3.7 million to expand the Nancy Dingwall Health and Counselling Centre

in April 2024, the Province invested $11.6 million in operational costs, as well as $1.5 million to support five additional seats in the doctor of medicine program at Dalhousie University

the current Dalhousie University Faculty of Medicine curriculum will be delivered at the Cape Breton Medical Campus

Additional Resources:

