IowaWORKS Planned Site Maintenance - Saturday August 23

The IowaWORKS website will be undergoing required maintenance on Saturday, August 23, 2025. Between 5:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. CST, users may experience brief disruptions (although the site will remain generally available). From 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. CST, the site will be completely unavailable. The site is expected to be available after the maintenance period has concluded.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.