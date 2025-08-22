August 22, 2025, Traffic Advisory

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

COLLEGE MOVE-IN PARKING RESTRICTIONS

At the request of multiple colleges throughout Boston and the Office Of Neighborhood Services, the BTD is putting in place a variety of parking restrictions throughout Boston with the goal of reducing congestion that may result from an influx of returning college students entering the city at the same time.

For more information about Student Move-In restrictions, please visit our 2025 Student Move-In Webpage!

BACK BAY

Open Newbury Street Series – Sundays, from July 13, 2025 through to September 21, 2025

Sunday, July 13, 2025 will be the first Sunday in a series of when the City of Boston will once again transform Newbury Street into a pedestrian only walkway. The street will become car free to allow shoppers, diners and pedestrians to use the full width of the street. Arlington Street, Berkeley Street, Clarendon Street, Dartmouth Street & Exeter Street will all remain open, while Fairfield Street, Gloucester Street, and Hereford Street will be closed at Newbury Street.

For the 2025 Newbury Open Streets, the City wishes to implement a 15 minute drop off and pick up area on Berkeley Street and Clarendon Street, in the areas that were previously posted as No Stopping.

The series will run every Sunday from July 13, 2025 to September 21, 2025. With no event taking place on August 31, 2025.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout the Sundays affected on the following streets:

Newbury Street - Both sides, from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue

Fairfield Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Newbury Street

Gloucester Street - Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Newbury Street

Hereford Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Newbury Street, excluding next to the fire station

Berkeley Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Commonwealth Avenue

Clarendon Street - Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street

FENWAY/KENMORE

Concerts at Fenway Park, The Jonas Brothers, Chris Brown & The Who – Saturday, August 23, 2025, Monday, August 25, 2025 & Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Fenway Park will be the venue for three concerts by various artists. The first will be the Jonas Brothers on Saturday, August 23, 2025 followed by Chris Brown on Monday, August 25, 2025 and lastly, The Who on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. For various public safety reasons and logistical needs of the concerts several temporary parking restrictions will be implemented along abutting streets.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout the days affected on the following streets:

Brookline Avenue - Both sides from Overland Street to Lansdowne Street

Overland Street - South side (even side), from Brookline Avenue to Beacon Street

Boylston Street - South side from opposite Ipswich Street, near Fenway Park, to Brookline Avenue

Lansdowne Street - Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to Ipswich Street

Ipswich Street - North side (Fenway Park side), from Lansdowne Street to Boylston Street

Van Ness Street - Both sides, from Ipswich Street to Kilmarnock Street

Richard B. Ross Way - Both sides, from Van Ness Street to Boylston Street

Jersey Street - Both sides, from Van Ness Street to Brookline Avenue

Boylston Street - North side, from Jersey Street to Kilmarnock Street

Jersey Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Van Ness Street

Overland Street - North side (odd side), from Brookline Avenue to Beacon Street

NORTH END

Saint Anthony Feast Welcoming Parade - Saturday, August 23, 2025

Beginning at 6:00 PM, this parade will proceed down the following named streets:

Endicott Street, right onto Causeway Street, right onto Prince Street, left onto Hanover Street, right onto Cross Street, right onto Salem Street, left on Sheafe Street, Left onto Margaret Street, right onto Prince Street, left onto Thacher Street, before returning to the feast area.

Streets listed will be closed to through traffic for the duration of the event.

Saint Anthony Feast: Opening Ceremonies - Friday, August 29, 2025

Beginning at 6:15 PM a first procession will follow this path:

Endicott Street, right onto Causeway Street, right onto Prince Street, right onto Hanover Street, right onto Cross Street, right onto Endicott Street.

Beginning at 7:00 PM, a second procession will follow this path:

Endicott Street, left onto North Washington Street, left onto Thacher Street, left onto Endicott Street.

Streets listed will be closed to through traffic for the duration of the event.

Saint Anthony Feast: Grand Procession - Sunday, August 31, 2025

Beginning at 12:00 PM Noon, this parade will proceed down the following named roads:

Endicott Street, Right onto Causeway Street/Keeney Square, Right onto Prince Street

Left onto Margaret Street, Left into Cleveland Place, Back to Prince Street, Left onto Prince Street

Left onto Hanover Street (Church & Peter Baldassari), Up Little Prince Street into North Square, Back to Hanover Street, Left onto Hanover Street, Left onto Richmond Street, Left into North Square

Turn Around, Back to Richmond Street, Left onto Richmond Street, Right onto Fulton Street, Back to Richmond Street, Left onto Commercial Street, Left onto Lewis Street, Left onto North Street

Turn around, Left onto Fleet Street, Left onto Hanover Street

Turn around at Church and proceed to Cantina Italiana

Turn around, Right onto North Bennett Street, Right onto Salem Street, Left on Sheafe Street, Left onto Hull Street

Turn around go down Hull, Left onto Salem Street, Left onto Charter Street –, Left into Michelangelo Street

Turn around, Back to Charter Street, Left onto Hanover Street – St. Agrippina Club

Turn around, Left onto Battery Street – Madonna Della Cava Club

Back to Hanover Street, Left onto Clark Street

Back to Hanover, Left onto Hanover Street, Right onto Tileston Street, Left onto Salem Street, Right into Noyes Place

Turn around, Back to Salem Street, stop at Al Dente, Benevento & Losteria, Right onto Cooper Street, Left onto North Margin, Left onto Stillman Street, Right onto Salem Street

Turn around, Right onto Parmenter Street, Right onto Hanover Street, Right onto Cross Street, Right onto Endicott Street, Feast Area.

Streets listed will be closed to through traffic for the duration of the event.

Saint Anthony/Saint Lucy Festival - Wednesday, August 27, 2025 through

Monday, September 1, 2025

The annual Saint Anthony/Saint Lucy Festival will occur in the same locations within the North End as in past, with set-up beginning on Wednesday, August 27, 2025 and break down on Monday, September 1, 2025.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout the six-day period on the following streets:

Cooper Street - Both sides, from Endicott Street to North Washington Street.

Endicott Street - Both sides, from Cooper Street to North Washington Street.

Thacher Street - Both sides, from North Washington Street to Prince Street.

North Margin Street - Both sides, from Cooper Street to Lafayette Avenue.

North Washington Street - North side (odd side), from Thacher Street to Causeway Street.

Medford Street - Southwest, from North Washington Street Causeway Street, on parking meters only

North End Feast, San Gennaro Feast - Friday, September 5, 2025 to Sunday, September 7, 2025

The San Gennaro Feast is taking place in the North End from Friday, September 5, 2025 through to Sunday, September 7, 2025. Parking restrictions will be put in place along associated streets to ensure the safety of participants.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout the weekend on the following streets:

Hanover Street - Both sides, from Charter Street to Commercial Street

Battery Street - Both sides, from Hanover Street to Commercial Street

Commercial Street - South side (even side), from Henchman Street to Battery Street

San Gennaro Procession - Sunday, September 7, 2025

Beginning at 11:30 AM, this parade will proceed over the following named streets:

On Hanover Street, right onto Cross Street, right onto Salem Street, left onto Charter Street, right onto Commercial Street, right onto Richmond Street, right onto Hanover Street.

Streets listed will be closed to through traffic for the duration of the event.

ROXBURY

Caribbean Carnival Parade – Temporary Regulations - Saturday, August 23, 2025

The annual Caribbean Carnival will be held on Saturday, August 23, 2025 with two (2) separate parades. The first parade, the Jouvert Parade, begins at 6:30AM on Circuit Drive near the Shattock Hospital, heading northerly to Franklin Park Road, ending at Blue Hill Avenue.

The second main parade, the Caribbean Carnival, begins at 1:00PM on Warren Street at Martin Luther King Boulevard and proceeds on Warren Street to Blue Hill Avenue ending on Blue Hill Avenue at the Circuit Drive Entrance (Peabody Circle) for Franklin Park. Formation for the Carnival Parade occurs on Martin Luther King Boulevard between Warren Street and Washington Street.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Saturday on the following streets:

Blue Hill Avenue - Both sides, from American Legion Highway to Warren Street

Martin Luther King Boulevard - Both sides, from Warren Street to Washington Street

Warren Street - Both sides, from Martin Luther King Boulevard to Blue Hill Avenue

Dale Street - Both sides, from Washington Street to Warren Street

Columbia Road - Both sides, from Blue Hill Avenue to Seaver Street

Old Road - Both sides, from Glenway Street to Columbia Road

Glenway Street - Both sides, from Blue Hill Avenue past Old Road to #11 Glenway Street

Glenway Street, School Yard - Along the fence abutting Glenway Street facing vehicles in the lot. This lot will be used by EMS and space is needed to place their equipment

Seaver Street - Both sides, from Blue Hill Avenue to a point three (300’) hundred feet westerly, approximately at #280 Seaver Street

Walnut Avenue - Southeast (Franklin Park) side, from Seaver Street to Sigourney Street Both sides, from Seaver Street to Park Lane

Sigourney Street - Southeast (Franklin Park) side, from Walnut Avenue to Glen Road

Circuit Drive - Both sides, from Blue Hill Avenue to Morton Street

Ellington Street - Both sides, from Old Street to Blue Hill Avenue

Caribbean Carnival Parade Additional streets - Friday, August 29, 2025 to Sunday, August 24, 2025

For public safety reasons, some additional streets will receive a temporary parking restriction that will be in effect from Friday, August 22, 2025 at 4PM until Sunday, August 24, 2025 relating to the Caribbean Carnival Parade. The parade will still be taking place on Saturday, August 23, 2025.

Parking restrictions will be in place from Friday to Sunday on the following streets:

Talbot Avenue - Both sides from Bernard St to Blue Hill Avenue

Livingstone Street - Both sides Blue Hill Ave to Ashton Street

Ansel Road - Both sides Blue Hill Ave to Ashton Street

New Edition Street Naming 2025- Saturday, August 30, 2025

On Saturday, August 30, 2025, there will be a street naming ceremony for the New Edition, and it has been requested by the Mayor’s Office of Tourism, Sports and Entertainment that this department post some streets with a temporary No Parking restriction. There will be road closures for this event on the streets listed.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Saturday on the following streets: