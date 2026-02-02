Parks and Recreation Announces Three-Day Winter Festival at Franklin Park February 19-21

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department to host 2026 Winter Festival at Franklin Park , a free, family-friendly celebration taking place February 19–21, in partnership with the Franklin Park Coalition.

“We’re excited to invite Boston families and residents to explore Franklin Park in new ways through music, recreation, and hands-on programming,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Through our partnership with Boston Parks and Recreation and the Franklin Park Coalition, the Winter Festival will bring energy, creativity, and community to our city’s largest park.”

The Winter Festival features music, dancing, crafts, giveaways, winter recreation, and programming with the Boston Park Rangers. Attractions throughout the week include a synthetic ice skating rink, inflatables, winter activities, and opportunities to explore Boston’s largest park and meet members of the Boston Park Rangers Mounted Unit.

Thursday, February 19, 2026

Stable Tour with the Park Rangers Mounted Unit

11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Franklin Park Maintenance Yard

275 Canterbury Street, Dorchester

Snowshoeing Safari with the Park Rangers

2:00 - 3:00 p.m.

William Devine Golf Course Parking Lot

1 Circuit Drive, Dorchester

Friday, February 20, 2026

Horse-of-Course with the Boston Park Rangers Mounted Unit

2:00 - 2:45 p.m.

William Devine Golf Course Parking Lot

1 Circuit Drive, Dorchester

On Thursday and Friday, residents of all ages are invited to meet the horses of the Boston Park Rangers Mounted Unit and learn about their role in protecting and patrolling Boston’s parks.

Saturday, February 21, 2026

Festival featuring inflatables and ice rink

11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

William Devine Golf Course & Clubhouse

1 Circuit Drive, Dorchester

Saturday’s festival will feature ice skating, inflatables, arts and crafts, and treats. Free skate rentals will be provided as well as treats and giveaways while supplies last. Live music and entertainment including music from 98.1 FM The Urban Heat and a magic show at 12:30 p.m. Weather-permitting activities include snowshoeing, sledding, and archery.

Additional attractions include Boston Music Group’s instrument “petting zoo,” wildlife education with Mass Audubon, and an interactive soccer exhibit hosted by the New England Revolution. Visit boston.gov/winterfest for more information about this family-friendly school vacation week event.

The event is hosted in partnership with the Franklin Park Coalition and is made possible thanks to title sponsor Highland Street Foundation and contributing sponsors H.P. Hood LLC.

learn more

The Franklin Park Golf Clubhouse is located at 1 Circuit Drive, Dorchester. Call (617) 635-4505 or email parks@boston.gov for more information. To stay up to date with news, events, and improvements in Boston parks, call (617) 635-4505, visit boston.gov/parks, join our email list, and follow our social channels @bostonparksdept on X, Facebook, and Instagram and @parks.boston.gov on Bluesky.

# # #