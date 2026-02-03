City of Boston Launches Directory to Connect Residents to Workforce Development Programs

The Office of Workforce Development (OWD) launched the Workforce Development Program Directory to connect residents to no-cost and low-cost job training, educational, and supportive programs across all Boston neighborhoods. Accessible online and via mobile, the directory features over 160 programs, including English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL), HiSET programs, career exploration and job search services, and industry-specific training courses. Residents can filter by program type, location, age, and industry to find the opportunities that meet their needs. The platform also has a mapping feature that supports geographic searching, allowing residents to find conveniently located resources.

“Our city offers an incredible range of workforce programs, but too often those opportunities are hard to find or navigate,” said Anna Sherr, Assistant Deputy Director for Grants Management, Office of Workforce Development. “This directory helps bridge that gap by making high-quality training, education, and support services more visible and accessible—so residents can more easily connect to the programs that support their goals.”

Led by the Worker Empowerment Cabinet, the Office of Workforce Development works toward the full participation of all Boston residents in the city’s economic vitality and future by promoting workforce development initiatives and policies. The directory furthers this goal by connecting residents to programs that empower them to fulfill their educational and employment aspirations and lead to family-sustaining careers. The programs listed are operated and/or funded by OWD and have been thoroughly vetted and proven to meet industry standards.

Explore the directory at boston.gov/workforce-programs. Please email owd@boston.gov with any questions.