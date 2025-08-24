Hamptons Fashion Week Ends the Summer with a Bang at Zoe Hospitality Private VIP Club Featuring Celebs and Fashion Icons

Hamptons Fashion Week Ends the Summer with a Bang at Zoe Hospitality Private VIP Club Featuring Fashion Icons and Star Studed Attendees

HAMPTONS, NY, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hampton's Fashion Weekis set to conclude the summer season in spectacular style with its highly anticipated White Party at the exclusive Zoe Hospitality Private VIP Club. This star-studded event promises an explosive finale, blending high fashion, celebrity glamour, and immersive experiences that redefine luxury events in the Hampton's."Chris Panzeca is leading the charge with a new vision for how events are executed in the Hampton's," said Dee Rivera, Founder of DCG Media Group and Hampton's Fashion Week. "By collaborating with Zoe Hospitality, we're not just hosting an event—we're creating unforgettable, hyper-personalized experiences that resonate with our elite audience."The White Party, taking place on Saturday, August 30, 2025, will feature a dazzling array of reality TV stars, entertainment icons, and fashion luminaries. Attendees can expect high-energy performances, exclusive meet-and-greets, and a celebration of style and culture under the stars. Don't miss it—this is the must-attend event closing out the Hamptons summer with a big bang!Featured Celebrities and Highlights:1. Reality TV Stars and Personalities: Margaret Josephs (Real Housewives of New Jersey), Lex Barbuto (Real Housewives of New Jersey), Paulie Calafiore (Big Brother), Chris Weaver aka CJW (NBC's The Voice), Samantha Bessudo Drucker, Karon Riley and Terry Vaughn (from Black Hamptons and She The People), and Tiny Harris with husband TI (VH1's The Family Hustle).2. MEET THE ICONS: An exclusive showcase featuring influential figures in fashion, philanthropy, and entertainment, including Jean Shafiroff, Freddie Leiba (CFDA Designer), Regina Kravitz, Sue Phillips (Fragrance Queen), TV Personality and Celebrity Nolé Marin, Prince Mario Max, Constance White, and more.3. Featured Runway Designers are Atelier H. , Johnny Was, Cesar Galindo and Newcomer Vernice Holmes4,Special Celebrity Hollywood DJ: Jon Gosselin – Jon Gosselin will be DJing at Hamptons Fashion Week on Saturday, August 30, bringing his signature energy to the White Party. Known for his hit TV show Jon & Kate Plus 8, which starred his ex-wife Kate Gosselin and their eight children (twins and sextuplets), the series was the #1 show in cable television history, airing from 2006 to 2010. After the show ended, it continued with his ex-wife and children, while Jon pursued his DJ and entertainment career. "I always had a passion for music at an early age," said Gosselin. "I started working in clubs in the DJ booth in the early 1990s. Since then, I have DJ'd all over the US, from major venues, bars, clubs, lounges, private parties, weddings, and corporate events." His set is sure to keep the party pulsing with hits and high vibes.5. Experience Curated bites by Scott Protein Balls, TruFru with an array of Signature drinks.6. Stroll through our wellness and beauty lounge with Heal House7. Meet Buff Barista as he shakes things up and curates a cafe latte with a few moves.8, Enjoy VIP Lounges throughout the space.9. Get A Taste of the East-end with Oysters fresh from the Ocean.10, Learn about the NEW App Agenda11. Enjoy Opera singers and Violinists with a taste of Modern MusicPlus DJ Nelson will be welcoming you with his pop music and 80's vibe.The event will transform Zoe Hospitality Private VIP Club into a white-themed wonderland, complete with runway presentations, pop-up activation's, and networking opportunities for fashion enthusiasts and VIP guests. This collaboration underscores Hampton's Fashion Week's commitment to innovation and elevating voices in the industry.Thank you to our partners: Living Abundantly CBS, True Serenity Tea, Smart Water, Swift Sourcing, Anelya Alim, Fedora Lounge, and our amazing Production Team!About Hampton's Fashion WeekHampton's Fashion Weekis the premier fashion event in the Hampton's, produced by DCG Media Group. Founded by Dee Rivera, it showcases emerging and established designers while fostering philanthropy, sustainability, and community engagement. Through innovative events like the White Party, it creates platforms for cultural and creative expressionAbout ZOE HospitalityZOE Hospitality is the Hampton's' premier VIP private membership club, dedicated to Hyper Hospitality through curated luxury experiences, innovative cuisine, and personalized services for an exclusive community. Led by Chris Panzeca and Team. ZOE redefines high-touch service in one of the world's most iconic destinations.

