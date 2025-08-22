Inside Scoop: Texas Transportation Commission August 2025

Aug. 22, 2025

By Laura Butterbrodt

AUSTIN – Here’s what the Texas Transportation Commission discussed and approved at its August 2025 meeting.

In memoriam

On Aug. 6, TxDOT lost its treasured chairman, J. Bruce Bugg, Jr. During the August Commission meeting, commissioners and TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams honored the late chairman during their opening comments, saying Bugg was a remarkable public servant who always made decisions to bring the greatest benefit to Texans.

The video of their comments is available on txdot.gov, along with Williams’ statement after his passing.

Unified Transportation Program

The Texas Transportation Commission approved the 2026 Unified Transportation Program (UTP) Thursday. The 10-year transportation plan with a total projected investment of over $146 billion will invest in local roads and major congestion relief projects to meet the demands of Texas' growing population and a thriving economy.

The UTP includes $101.6 billion for projects over the next 10 years to improve safety, connect communities and encourage a robust economy. This marks the third consecutive year the plan exceeds $100 billion. It also includes nearly $45 billion for development and routine maintenance.

Contracts

The commissioners awarded low-bid value amounts of $378 million for 56 highway improvement projects, $95 million for 32 routine maintenance projects and $3.2 million for one building construction and rehabilitation project in Lamar County.

Project highlight

The Commission commended the RM 1431 Cow Creek Bridge replacement project, which was completed in just 45 days. The bridge in Northwest Travis County washed away during devastating July flooding in Central Texas.

The bridge’s replacement was a huge effort, with emergency design contracts awarded 11 days after the flood. Thanks to contractors working 24/7 to complete it and beams sourced from the TxDOT Yoakum District – which could have taken up to six months to build from scratch – the bridge was constructed in 28 days and reopened to the public on Aug. 19.

Aviation

The Commission approved the Fiscal Year 2026-2028 Aviation Capital Improvement Program with 202 projects totaling a historic $585 million.

They also approved the Fiscal Year 2026 Routine Airport Maintenance Program, which is available to all publicly owned or operated airports in the state. RAMP provides financial assistance of up to $100,000 per airport for maintenance and development, with a required 10% local match.

In addition, the Commission awarded $15 million in state and federal grant funding for capital improvement projects at 10 Texas airports.

Maritime

Commissioners approved the allocation of $40 million for 10 public roadway projects that improve connectivity to Texas ports. The projects total $86.5 million, with local matches and other funding sources making up the additional $46.5 million.

State Infrastructure Bank

The Commission granted three State Infrastructure Bank loans:

Up to $7.4 million to the City of El Paso for utility relocation and construction for the Sean Haggerty Extension Project in El Paso County.

Up to $310,000 to Angelina and Neches River Authority for design related to utility relocation to construct US 259 N (Future I-69) in Angelina County.

Up to $1.03 million to Military Highway Water Supply Corporation for utility relocation to widen SH 281 in Cameron County.

The SIB Program assists communities with low-interest financing to meet their infrastructure needs.

Advisory committees

The Commission approved the following appointments to TxDOT Advisory Committees: