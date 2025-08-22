Completion of Assiniboia Partnership and Start of New Passing Lanes Highlight the Weekly Orange Zone Construction Update

CANADA, August 22 - Released on August 22, 2025

A facelift of two major roads and sidewalks through Assiniboia has wrapped up, and work has begun on a passing lane project on Highway 17 on the Saskatchewan-Alberta border.

The passing lane project is jointly funded by the governments of Saskatchewan and Alberta. The work highlights the latest Weekly Orange Zone Construction Update, which keeps drivers informed about highway improvement projects.

"We want drivers to know we are working for them to make our highways safer and better," Highways Minister David Marit said. "Please slow down in work zones. We want everyone to get home safely to those they love."

Weekly highlights include:

A $14.4 million project to build five passing lanes on Highway 17 north of Lloydminster is now underway. Traffic impacts will include reduced speed, stoppages, one-way traffic, local detours, pilot vehicles, traffic signals and minor delays. The project is slated for completion in the summer of 2026.

Work has concluded on a $10.6 million partnership project to repave nearly five km of Highway 2 (also known as Empire Road and Centre Street) and Highway 13 (also known as First Avenue West and First Avenue East) through the Town of Assiniboia. The work included curb and sidewalk replacements along the route.

The province recently concluded an $8.5 million project to complete 437 km of micro surfacing on highway sections near Bethune, Lumsden, Southey, Regina, Pilot Butte, Balgonie, Wapella and Moosomin. It has been removed from the Weekly Orange Zone Construction Update.

Additional details about these and other key highway projects to help plan safe and efficient travel are available at: saskatchewan.ca/orange-zone.

Motorists are reminded to also check the Highway Hotline before heading out at saskatchewan.ca/highwayhotline. Saskatchewan's provincial road information service provides details about construction zones, ferry crossings, closures and incidents related to wildfires.

The Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $13.8 billion in transportation infrastructure since 2008, improving more than 21,800 km of highways across the province.

