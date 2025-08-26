New tech coming to ShowStoppers @ IFA uses AI to make work easier, gaming faster, life at home smarter, safer

ShowStoppers logo

New tech coming to ShowStoppers @ IFA press-only event uses AI to make work easier, gaming faster, life at home smarter, safer -- with ice cold beverages

BERLIN, GERMANY, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New tech is coming to ShowStoppers @ IFA, https://www.showstoppers.com, to make work easier, gaming faster, and life at home smarter, safer –accompanied with ice-cold beverages.

More than 80 innovators and industry leaders are preparing to meet the press to launch new tech products for work, home and play at ShowStoppers®, the official press event of IFA, the world's largest trade fair for home & consumer tech, which runs 5-9 September in Berlin, Germany.

The invitation-only press event takes place Thursday, 4 September, 6-9 pm CEST, inside the South Entrance Hall at the Messe Berlin fairgrounds, one day before IFA begins, timed to deliver news, hands-on demonstrations and executives to interview for journalists, influencers and industry analysts working on deadline to cover the trade fair.

Journalists attending ShowStoppers will meet these companies planning to introduce new tech for work and play:

• AKKO – ergonomic, mechanical keyboards – even wooden keyboards.

• Digiera – a glasses-free 3D hybrid laptop and handheld for creators, travelers and gamers.

• Epomaker – feature-packed keyboards from Epomaker, KiiBOOM and Linsoul.

• JSAUX – portable displays that boost productivity, plus gaming accessories for Steam Deck.

• Netgear – mobile and WiFi 7 routers that unleash connectivity and high-performance networking.

• Satechi – travel-friendly keyboards, mice and port adapters for working from an airport, hotel or café.

• Yubico – security keys that enable multi-factor and passwordless authentication to stop phishing and account takeovers in their tracks.

These exhibitors at ShowStoppers will advance work and play with next-level AI tools:

• InnAIO – AI-powered real-time translation for voice, video and chat at work, while traveling.

• Lepro – viaim earbuds for sports and music, and the Nano+ for meetings, with conferencing, transcription and translation apps.

• Plaud.AI – wearable voice recorders and note takers that listen, learn and amplify intelligence

• Rokid – augmented reality glasses with cutting-edge spatial computing, to spark creativity in learning, work, entertainment, and engineering through immersive smart displays anytime, anywhere.

• SHARGE – smart AI glasses with ChatGPT-powered, voice-activated assistance, prescription-compatible frames, 4K video and Bluetooth Audio.

• Skyted – mobile, office and counter-intelligence headsets for secure, confidential calls in a noisy world, with AI agents and voice assistants for reportings, documentation or knowledge capture.

• Tecno Mobile – AI-powered smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and gaming devices.

These exhibitors at ShowStoppers will introduce new products that make the smart home safer and more comfortable:

• Aqara – motion sensors, doorbells, security cameras and thermostats with a Home Assistant for seamless integration.

• Euhomy – kitchen appliances, including a portable ice maker with an app for scheduling, cleaning and remote control.

• Govee – smart indoor and outdoor lighting, and apps for smart living experiences with innovative lighting.

• Reolink – intelligent security cameras and floodlights for homes and businesses.

• Yale – smart locks for Google Home and other smart-home ecosystems that protect people, places and things we love the most.

About IFA Berlin

IFA Berlin, https://www.ifa-berlin.com, is the world's most prestigious consumer technology and home appliances trade event, celebrating over a century of innovation excellence. Since 1924, IFA has been the premier global platform where technology leaders, innovators and industry professionals gather to showcase breakthrough products and shape the future of consumer technology. The event takes place annually in Berlin, Germany.

About ShowStoppers

Operating in its 28th year, ShowStoppers, https://www.showstoppers.com/, is the global leader in producing press and business events spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia. Each event organizes product launches, sneak previews and demonstrations for selected journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives. Industry leaders, innovators and startups exhibit to generate news coverage and product reviews, make new connections, promote brand, and open new markets.

ShowStoppers produces official press events at IFA and MWC; partners with CTA, IFA, GSMA, Grupo Eletrolar and CEATEC; and produces events during CES, IFA, MWC and other tradeshows.

To learn more about how you and your company can meet the press at ShowStoppers press events contact Lauren Merel, mailto:lauren@showstoppers.com, +1 908-692-6068, or Dave Leon, mailto:dave@showstoppers.com, +1 845-821-6123.

For press registration, please contact Steve Leon, mailto:sl@showstoppers.com, +1 310-936- 8530.

