Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Announces Appointment of Green Fee Advisory Council

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI



JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 22, 2025

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green, M.D., today announced the establishment of the Green Fee Advisory Council. The council will provide crucial guidance on how the newly enacted “Green Fee” funds are allocated to bolster Hawaiʻi’s environmental resilience and sustainable tourism.Signed into law on May 27, 2025, Act 96 (Senate Bill 1396) establishes the nation’s first-ever climate impact fee, increasing the Transient Accommodations Tax (TAT) by 0.75%, effective January 1, 2026. This brings the TAT to 11% for hotels and vacation rentals and applies the tax to cruise ship stays for the first time. The legislation is projected to generate approximately $100 million annually, directed toward environmental stewardship, hazard mitigation, infrastructure resilience and enhancing the visitor experience.

“This Green Fee is a generational commitment to protect Hawaiʻi’s future,” said Governor Green. “Under the leadership of Jeff Mikulina and this advisory council, every dollar collected will work smarter and harder — to safeguard our natural and cultural treasures, build climate resilience and share responsibility with visitors for the stewardship of our islands.”

Green Fee Advisory Council Members:

Eric Co – CEO of the Harold K.L. Castle Foundation, with 25+ years in ocean management, community development and climate resilience across Hawaiʻi and the Pacific.

Lea Hong – Hawaiʻi State Director of The Trust for Public Land since 2006, championing restoration of lands to Native Hawaiian stewardship and sustainable community spaces.

Dennis Hwang – Faculty, University of Hawaiʻi Sea Grant College Program, NOAA, lead author for the ‘Homeowner’s Handbook to Prepare for Natural Hazards” and member of the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency’s Hawaiʻi Earthquake and Tsunami Advisory Committee.

Janice Ikeda – Founding CEO of Vibrant Hawaiʻi, advancing resilience networks and community-led development across Hawaiʻi Island

Michelle Kaʻuhane – Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President at Hawaiʻi Community Foundation; experience in non-profit management, community-based economic development, and public policy advocacy.

Dr. Jack Kittinger – Conservation scientist and Research Professor at Arizona State University; leads Conservation International’s Center for Regenerative Economies.

Keoni Kuoha – Long-time Hōkūleʻa crew member and Maui community leader, with deep experience in governance, indigenous resource stewardship and nonprofit leadership.

Jeff Mikulina (Chair) – Executive Director of Climate Hawai‘i; strategist in social impact and sustainable development, spearheading statewide climate initiatives.

Carmela Resuma – Destination Stewardship Director at Kilohana by the Hawaiian Council, integrating culture, tourism and ʻāina stewardship in community programs.

Jeff Wagoner – President and CEO of Outrigger Hospitality Group; leads a global portfolio of beach resorts, hotels, vacation condominiums and retail operations and has a more than three decade career in hospitality.

The council will convene to accomplish two main tasks: the first is to develop a criteria for project evaluation under the three main areas described in the bill. The second is to evaluate funding proposals and recommend to the Governor a prioritized list of projects he may include in the Executive Supplemental Budget request. As usual, all final appropriations and project selections are done by the Legislature.

The Green Fee Advisory Council will host an introductory webinar on September 24, 2025, at 10:30 a.m., which will include a discussion of the purpose and approach of the newly formed Green Fee Advisory Council, as well as a preview of the process ahead in the coming months. Interested community members are encouraged to register in advance:

Zoom Webinar: Green Fee Advisory Council Introduction and Process Preview

September 24, 2025, 10:30 a.m.

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/1017558024639/WN_9Bx9IVrDTr25ffrdF7EPUg

Headshots of the council members can be found here, courtesy Office of the Governor.