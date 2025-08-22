August Shines a Spotlight on Mental Wellness: Supporting Young Minds and National Wellness Month

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- While the United States officially observes Mental Health Awareness Month in May, August offers its own important opportunities to focus on mental well-being. This month highlights both “Supporting Young Minds”—a campaign dedicated to youth mental health during the back-to-school season—and National Wellness Month, which emphasizes self-care, stress management, and healthy routines.“Back-to-school season can be one of the most stressful times for young people and their families,” said David Haddock, CEO of Oceanic Counseling Group. “Supporting Young Minds helps raise awareness about the mental health challenges that students face, and encourages schools, parents, and communities to come together in support of healthier learning environments.”Alongside this, National Wellness Month reminds individuals of all ages to prioritize daily habits that improve both mental and physical well-being. Practices such as mindfulness , balanced nutrition, physical activity, and regular self-check-ins can significantly reduce stress and improve long-term health.Additional August observances also touch on mental health and wellness, including National Grief Awareness Day (August 30) and International Overdose Awareness Day (August 31)—both critical reminders of the importance of compassion, education, and support in addressing grief, addiction, and recovery.Oceanic Counseling Group encourages individuals, families, and organizations to use August as a time to:-Start conversations with children and teens about mental health.-Build wellness routines that promote resilience.-Recognize signs of stress, grief, or addiction in loved ones and seek support early.“Every month is an opportunity to invest in mental health,” said David Haddock. “By combining awareness with action, we can create healthier, stronger communities.”For more information about mental health resources, visit www.oceaniccounseling.com or call (843) 894-0000.About Oceanic Counseling GroupOceanic Counseling Group is a leading mental health practice serving communities across South Carolina, with clinical offices in Greenville, Columbia, Irmo, North Charleston, Myrtle Beach , Carolina Forest, and Murrells Inlet, and an administrative office in Surfside Beach. Our licensed professionals provide compassionate, evidence-based care for individuals, couples, and families, offering services for anxiety, depression, trauma, grief, marriage counseling, and more. Oceanic Counseling Group accepts most major insurances, including Medicaid and Medicare, and is committed to making high-quality mental health care accessible to all.

