Officer’s Threats of Making Arrest Were Protected Conduct

The Sixth District Court of Appeal has held that an anti-SLAPP motion was correctly granted in a case in which a man who is confined to a wheelchair was allegedly threatened by a police officer with arrest if he did not leave a post office where he was attempting to file a complaint based on what he contended was disability discrimination by the Postal Service.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.