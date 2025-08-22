Submit Release
Weekly Traffic Update: August 22, 2025

Lane Closure Extended on Haskell Ave. from 23rd St. to 25th St.

Beginning Tuesday, August 26, City Contractors will extend the existing lane drop on Haskell Ave. and modify the intersection of 23rd St. and Haskell Ave. for the final phase of an ongoing watermain replacement project in the area.

As this project continues, adjacent intersections will be temporarily closed.

The City anticipates this project and the associated lane closures will end in November 2025, pending weather or other delays.

 

 

Fambrough Dr. (11th St.) to close between Maine St. and Illinois St. for KU Football Gamedays

Beginning this Saturday, August 23, Fambrough Dr. (11th St.) will close between Maine St. and Illinois St. to allow pedestrians and traffic to safely exit the KU Football Stadium for KU home games. This process will be repeated for all future KU Football Games this Fall.

The closure will begin five hours prior to kick-off (around 12:30 p.m.) and will remain in place for 45 minutes after the conclusion of the game.

 

 

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org

