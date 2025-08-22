NASA Space Apps Yonkers Partners with Royal House of Ghassan for 2025 Global Innovation Challenge

Sovereign Imperial and Royal House of Ghassan is a Partner of NASA Space Apps Yonkers. His Royal Highness Prince Gharios El Chemor of Ghassan NASA Space Apps Yonkers

Royal House of Ghassan is an institution with roots in the Middle East, recognized by Lebanon and holding Special Consultative Status with the United Nations.

We see the transformative power of knowledge and innovation in building a better future. The Royal House of Ghassan is proud to stand alongside partners who inspire the next generation.” — His Royal Highness Prince Gharios El Chemor of Ghassan

YONKERS, NY, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sovereign Imperial and Royal House of Ghassan ( https://www.royalghassan.org ) and its educational arm, Royal Ghassanid Academy of Arts and Sciences ( https://royalhonors.org/order-arts-and-sciences ), are proud to announce their partnership with NASA Space Apps Yonkers https://spaceappsyonkers.org ), for the upcoming 2025 NASA International Space Apps Challenge. The event will be hosted in Yonkers, New York, on October 4–5, 2025, at YWCA Yonkers.Registration is now officially open for this free, global innovation event — the world's largest annual hackathon, engaging over 450 locations worldwide ( https://www.spaceappschallenge.org/2025/local-events/yonkers/ ).The 2025 theme, "Learn, Launch, Lead", invites participants of all ages to collaborate with scientists, technologists, artists, and storytellers to create real-world solutions using NASA's open data. This year's event by NASA Space Apps Yonkers will welcome both in-person and virtual participants, ensuring accessibility to innovators across the globe. Winning projects will be judged by NASA and international space agency experts for one of ten prestigious global awards.Sovereign Imperial and Royal House of Ghassan joins an esteemed list of partners — including " Shefik presents Invocation", YWCA Yonkers, City of Yonkers, Mayor Mike Spano, New York State Senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Yonkers Voice, "Planet of the Tapes" (LL Cool J's Rock the Bells Radio / SiriusXM), "The Heart and Soul of Jazz with April Dawn" (WDQS Blaze Radio), Peace Lights, You're Our Unity, Harlem Film House, Multicultural Council of New York, A Way Out Project, and World Cafe Live — to promote creativity, problem-solving, and the advancement of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). This partnership reflects Sovereign Imperial and Royal House of Ghassan's commitment to fostering education, intercultural collaboration, and youth empowerment in alignment with its mission as an institution recognized by the United Nations with Special Consultative Status.Sponsors of NASA Space Apps Yonkers include The Paul Aarrington Group, HumanCare Media, Nutrioz, and Jean's Closet.Collaborators of NASA Space Apps Yonkers include NASA Space Apps Benha (Egypt), NASA Space Apps Freetown (Sierra Leone), and NASA Space Apps Seoul (South Korea)."Through initiatives like NASA Space Apps Yonkers, we see the transformative power of knowledge and innovation in building a better future," says His Royal Highness Prince Gharios El Chemor of Ghassan. "The Royal House of Ghassan is proud to stand alongside partners who inspire the next generation to lead with vision, courage, and creativity."The free event will feature an impressive lineup of mentors from around the world — including Emmy Award winner Sir Shefik Macauley (Managing Director and Local Lead, NASA Space Apps Yonkers), NASA affiliated scientists, industry leaders, and accomplished artists. Special showcases, such as "Planetary" and "International Observe the Moon Night", as well as interactive creative workshops ("Art with Christy Charlot: Custom Sneaker Workshop", "Cartoon Workshop with Joe Young Entertainment", "Meet Kemet: A Time Traveling Comic Character and Mascot for the Ages"), will further enrich the participant experience.Sir Shefik continues to serve as Special Envoy to the United Nations for the Sovereign Imperial and Royal House of Ghassan. He was also bestowed with the rank of Knight at the Royal Ghassanid Academy of Arts and Sciences.Event Details- Dates: October 4, 2025 (9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET), October 5, 2025 (9.am. to 6 p.m. ET)- Location: YWCA Yonkers, 87 South Broadway, Yonkers, New York 10701, United States- Virtual Option: Available Worldwide- Free Registration: https://www.spaceappschallenge.org/2025/local-events/yonkers/ For more information about NASA Space Apps Yonkers, visit https://spaceappsyonkers.org The journey awaits for everyone.About Sovereign Imperial and Royal House of GhassanSovereign Imperial and Royal House of Ghassan is a historical and cultural institution with ancient roots in the Middle East, recognized by the Republic of Lebanon through presidential decree and holding Special Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). Through its humanitarian, educational, and cultural initiatives — including Royal Ghassanid Academy of Arts and Sciences — the Royal House works to promote peace, human rights, and sustainable development across the globe.

NASA Space Apps Yonkers: The Journey Awaits

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.