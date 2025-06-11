Shefik Appointed Local Lead of NASA Space Apps Yonkers

Shefik is a dutiful voice for the voiceless, and a strong advocate for a myriad of causes, such as Environmental Concerns, Domestic Violence Awareness, Human Trafficking Awareness, Mental Health Awareness, Autism Awareness, and Women's Empowerment. NASA Space Apps Yonkers

On October 4-5, 2025, join Emmy Award winner Sir Shefik Macauley and All Knight Access for the largest annual global hackathon with NASA Space Apps Yonkers. Registration opens July 17 for Yonkers, NY.” — NASA International Space Apps Challenge

YONKERS, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NASA International Space Apps Challenge ( https://www.spaceappschallenge.org ) is a global hackathon that engages tens of thousands of innovators, students, scientists, designers, and technologists from around the world in solving some of Earth and space's most pressing challenges.NASA International Space Apps Challenge is the world's largest annual global hackathon, held in over 300 cities across more than 160 countries. In 2024, 93,520 people from around the world registered to address 20 challenges on Earth and in space. NASA International Space Apps Challenge is a powerful platform that inspires innovation, fosters collaboration, and encourages youth engagement in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).With over 15,444 teams from 163 countries and 9,996 submitted projects, NASA International Space Apps Challenge proves to inspire collaboration, creativity, and critical thinking that fosters interest in Earth and space science. The mission is to leverage this interest to encourage the growth of the next generation of scientists, technologists, designers, and storytellers — of all ages.Media personality, philanthropist, and technology maven Sir Shefik Macauley (known mononymously as Shefik) ( https://shefik.info ) is an Emmy Award winner and a long-time resident of Yonkers, New York. As of April 2025, he was officially appointed as Local Lead of NASA Space Apps Yonkers ( https://spaceappsyonkers.org ), which is a host city event for NASA International Space Apps Challenge, to be held on October 4 and 5, 2025, in Yonkers, New York (exact time and location to be announced).For NASA Space Apps Yonkers, Shefik is forming a substantial organizing team through his company All Knight Access, along with a collective of robust collaborators and supporters. NASA Space Apps is an innovation and public engagement program under NASA's Science Mission Directorate. NASA Space Apps aims to promote transparency, participation, and global collaboration as part of the Open Government Initiative by sharing openly available data supplied through NASA and its Space Agency Partners to the public. NASA Space Apps is composed of two programs: NASA International Space Apps Challenge and NASA Space Apps Collective.The organizing team of NASA Space Apps Yonkers consists of Sir Shefik Macauley (Managing Director and Local Lead); Paul Aarrington (Director of Organizational Development); Danny Laker (Director of Media and Public Affairs); Veniece Newton (Director of Engagement and Partnerships); Metanize Saunders (Director of Event Strategy and Execution); Vincent Wolf (Director of Digital Communications); Pati Sands (Marketing and Outreach Associate); Mark Moore (Marketing and Outreach Associate); Matthew Stankewicz (Marketing and Outreach Associate); Neddy Smith (Chief Videographer); Sean K. Fitzpatrick (Chief Photographer); and LeShawn Walker (Correspondent).There is no cost to participate in the annual NASA International Space Apps Challenge. NASA Space Apps intends to provide a safe, productive, and professional environment for anyone with an interest in using NASA and partner space agency data and expertise to work on solutions to challenges on Earth and in space.NASA Space Apps is funded by NASA's Earth Science Division through a contract with Booz Allen Hamilton, Mindgrub Technologies, and SecondMuse. However, its funding is not directly sponsoring NASA Space Apps Yonkers. As a result, sponsorship opportunities exist by contacting the organizing team of NASA Space Apps Yonkers. Options for either monetary or in-kind sponsorships are available.Initial sponsors for NASA Space Apps Yonkers include Shefik presents Invocation ( https://invocation.co ), YWCA Yonkers ( https://www.ywcayonkers.org ), Sovereign Imperial and Royal House of Ghassan ( https://www.royalghassan.org ), Royal Ghassanid Academy of Arts and Sciences ( https://royalhonors.org/order-arts-%26-sciences ), The Paul Aarrington Group ( https://thepaulaarringtongroup.com ), A Way Out Project ( https://www.awayoutproject.org ), and You're Our Unity ( https://www.youreourunity.com ).Registration for the 2025 NASA International Space Apps Challenge opens July 17th. As NASA Space Apps Yonkers works to expand its reach and impact, especially in historically underrepresented areas, the moral and symbolic support of visionary and influential institutions is invaluable. Your support of NASA Space Apps Yonkers will bring both gravitas and inspiration to its initiative, particularly among youth seeking visionary role models."As a long-time resident of Yonkers, New York, I am honored to serve as Managing Director and Local Lead of NASA Space Apps Yonkers," says Shefik. "Yonkers maintains a strong focus on education, particularly in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics. Additionally, Yonkers has notable connections to space exploration."Shefik is the Executive Producer and Host of the nationally syndicated, terrestrial radio show "Shefik presents Invocation" ( https://invocation.co ), as well as the internationally distributed video series of the same name. The radio show currently has a total of over 1 million dedicated listeners per month, and the combined multimedia platform has won over 40 industry awards since its inception on July 4, 2016. Illustrious recording artists, actors, business executives, politicians, community leaders, members of royalty, dignitaries, and other special guests are invited to offer their own commentary on a given topic, as a supplement to Shefik's engaging mindset. Shefik uses this platform to amplify the voices and acknowledge the thought patterns of people across a variety of ages, ethnicities, occupations, creeds, and belief systems. The content is oftentimes aligned with Shefik's philanthropic endeavors and alliances with non-profit organizations.Shefik is a dutiful voice for the voiceless, and a strong advocate for a myriad of causes, such as Environmental Concerns, Domestic Violence Awareness, Human Trafficking Awareness, Mental Health Awareness, Autism Awareness, and Women's Empowerment. Throughout the years, Shefik supported and amplified other organizations, such as UNICEF, YWCA, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Miss America Organization, Citizens Committee to Save Our Children, Munhu, Morgan Marie Michael Foundation, Bella Levy Foundation, Broadway Sings for Pride, and Anna's House.In 2024, Shefik was commissioned as a Kentucky Colonel by Governor Andy Beshear. Shefik was also elevated to the rank of Knight, Grand Cross in the Equestrian Order of Michael Archangel ( https://royalhonors.org/order-michael-archangel ), for his charitable and philanthropic work throughout the years. The Order was blessed by His Holiness Pope Francis and is recognized by heads of state, being subjected to the Sovereign Imperial and Royal House of Ghassan ( https://www.royalghassan.org ), which is in special consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council.Shefik continues to serve as Special Envoy to the United Nations for the Sovereign Imperial and Royal House of Ghassan.

