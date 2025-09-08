Holocaust Hero's Museum Launches Urgent Crowdfunding Campaign Ahead of Major Film Release

Save the Joseph Bau Museum - Link in article Holocaust survivor and artist Joseph Bau's original art studio located at 9 Berdichevsky Street in Tel Aviv. Director Sean McNamara's new feature film, "Bau, Artist at War", hits the screen on September 26, 2025. Tickets go on sale September 17 via BauMovie.com.

Joseph Bau Museum seeks $200,000 to relocate before demolition; “Bau, Artist at War” about to premiere.

Watching Bau, Artist At War, the feature film that tells the incredible love story of our parents, Joseph and Rebecca Bau, was an unforgettable experience. This is truly a must-see movie.” — Clila Bau, co-director of the Joseph Bau Museum

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Joseph Bau Museum has launched an urgent crowdfunding campaign on CauseMatch to save the museum from demolition. The campaign seeks to raise $200,000 for relocation planning efforts.The museum, operating since 1960 in Joseph Bau's original Tel Aviv art studio at 9 Berdichevsky Street, must relocate immediately due to the building's sale and impending demolition.Joseph Bau’s story is about to be told in full in the major motion picture, " Bau, Artist at War ," to be released September 26 in the U.S. and Canada. The film chronicles Bau's heroic wartime efforts—including his role as Oskar Schindler's forger who helped save over 1,200 Jewish lives—it concludes with images of his daughters Clila and Hadasa in the museum.However, that’s not the full story."The film ends with beautiful footage of our museum, but audiences won't know we're fighting for survival," says Clila Bau, co-director of the Joseph Bau Museum. "We're hoping the momentum from the film's release will help people understand why preserving our father's legacy matters more than ever."Joseph Bau's story extends far beyond his Holocaust heroism. Known as Israel's first animator and a pioneer in graphic arts, Bau transformed his Tel Aviv studio into a cultural landmark that has earned TripAdvisor's "Best of the Best" recognition and ranks as the #1 attraction in Tel Aviv.The CauseMatch campaign, titled "Save the Joseph Bau Museum," aims to fund a professional feasibility study by Gallagher & Associates, the internationally renowned museum planning firm, to secure a permanent new location and develop a comprehensive sustainability plan."This isn't just about preserving artifacts—it's about keeping alive a story of courage, creativity, and Jewish resilience that the world desperately needs," Hadasa Bau explains. "Every visitor leaves transformed by our father's message: that even in the darkest times, the human spirit can create light."The campaign launches as antisemitism rises globally, making the museum's educational mission increasingly vital. The institution serves as both a tribute to Holocaust survivors and a powerful tool against hatred, attracting international visitors who experience history through art, humor, and humanity.How to Support the Joseph Bau Museum:- Donate now: Visit the CauseMatch campaign "Save the Joseph Bau Museum" at https://causematch.com/JosephBauMuseum - Share the Joseph Bau story: Help spread awareness before and after the September 26 release of Bau, Artist at War. www.baumovie.com - Visit: Experience the museum in person while still at its original location or view the online virtual tour at https://www.josephbau.org/3Dvista/index.htm The Joseph Bau Museum represents more than Tel Aviv's top attraction—it's a living testament to Jewish survival and creativity. With "Bau, Artist at War" bringing Joseph's story to theaters worldwide, supporters have a unique opportunity to ensure his legacy continues inspiring future generations.Time is running out. The demolition is imminent. But together, we can save this irreplaceable piece of history.For more information about the crowdfunding campaign, contact Clila Bau at josephbaumuseum@gmail.com or +972 54-430-1499.About the Joseph Bau MuseumLocated at 9 Berdichevsky Street, Tel Aviv, the Joseph Bau House Museum is a hub of art, history, and inspiration. The museum’s mission is to educate and inspire visitors about the life and work of Joseph Bau, promoting tolerance and understanding. Through exhibits of Bau’s life and work, the museum tells a story of hope, creativity, and courage that transcends time.More details: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/766478294/holocaust-hero-s-legacy-at-risk-joseph-bau-house-museum-needs-support

Bau, Artist at War trailer

