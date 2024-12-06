Holocaust Hero's Legacy at Risk: Joseph Bau House Museum Needs Support

Holocaust survivor and artist Joseph Bau's original art studio located at 9 Berdichevsky Street in Tel Aviv. Joseph Bau House Museum logo Republic Pictures/Paramount will release the feature film Bau, Artist at War on January 24, 2025.

Joseph Bau House Museum, dedicated to Holocaust survivor & artist Joseph Bau, needs urgent support to relocate due to demolition. Donate to preserve his legacy!

Our father’s life story is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit. In a world still grappling with antisemitism and hatred, preserving his legacy is more urgent than ever.” — Clila Bau, co-director of the Joseph Bau House Museum

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Joseph Bau House Museum, a globally recognized cultural landmark dedicated to the legacy of Holocaust survivor and artist Joseph Bau, is launching a critical fundraising campaign to secure its future. The museum, currently operating in rented space within Joseph Bau’s original art studio established in 1960, must now relocate due to the sale and impending demolition of the building. As a first step in assuring a seamless transition and preserving this unique institution, the museum aims to raise $100,000 to fund a feasibility study led by the internationally renowned museum planning and design firm, Gallagher and Associates.Joseph Bau was a man of extraordinary resilience and talent. During the Holocaust, he forged documents that saved hundreds of lives in the Kraków Ghetto and the Plaszow concentration camp, acts of bravery that continued with his work with Oskar Schindler. As Schindler's forger, Bau played a critical role in saving over 1,200 Jewish lives. His bravery, along with that of his wife Rebecca (their love story was immortalized in Steven Spielberg’s Schindler’s List), earned them the prestigious Jewish Rescuers Citation from B’nai B’rith International.Bau's contributions extended far beyond the Holocaust. Known as Israel’s first animator and a pioneer in graphic arts, he was also an accomplished painter, poet, and author. His Tel Aviv studio, now the Joseph Bau House Museum, is both a tribute to Bau’s creative genius and a powerful tool against antisemitism.Recognized as a “Best of the Best” attraction by TripAdvisor, the museum offers visitors a glimpse into the life of Joseph Bau - an artist, hero, and innovator. Exhibits include his animated films, original equipment, and artwork, along with compelling stories told by his daughters.Relocating the Joseph Bau House Museum represents an opportunity to expand its reach and continue inspiring future generations. Gallagher and Associates will assess potential new locations, develop a comprehensive business plan, and project costs for this next chapter. The $100,000 feasibility study is essential for ensuring the museum’s sustainability and its ability to educate visitors about Joseph Bau’s remarkable life and legacy.“We are at a critical juncture,” says Clila Bau, co-director of the Joseph Bau House Museum. “Our father’s life story is not just a testament to the resilience of the human spirit - it’s a call to action. In a world still grappling with antisemitism and hatred, preserving his legacy is more urgent than ever. With your support, we can ensure that his courage, creativity, and love continue to inspire and educate generations to come.”Ways to Support the Joseph Bau House Museum:• Donate: Contributions to this campaign will ensure that Joseph Bau’s story continues to inspire global audiences. To donate or learn more about tax-deductible donation options, please visit Joseph Bau Donations or P.E.F. Israel Endowment Funds/Friends of Joseph and Rebecca Bau. • Visit: Experience the Joseph Bau House Museum in person or take a virtual tour ( https://www.josephbau.org/3Dvista/index.htm ).• Host the Traveling Exhibition: Bring the Joseph Bau Traveling Exhibition, a collection of over 40 pieces of his artwork, to your community. Learn more here https://josephbautravelingxhibition.my.canva.site/josephbau#host-the-bau-traveling-exhibition • Celebrate Bau’s Legacy in 2025: Republic Pictures/Paramount will release the feature film Bau, Artist at War on January 24, 2025 ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Db89hhwUslI&t=61s ), and Joseph Bau’s memoir will be re-released under the same title by Blackstone Publishing on February 11, 2025 ( https://www.blackstonepublishing.com/products/book-j8n7 ).The Joseph Bau House Museum needs your support now to ensure that future generations can learn from Joseph Bau's extraordinary life and legacy.About the Joseph Bau House MuseumLocated at 9 Berdichevsky Street, Tel Aviv, the Joseph Bau House Museum is a hub of art, history, and inspiration. The museum’s mission is to educate and inspire visitors about the life and work of Joseph Bau, promoting tolerance and understanding. Through exhibits of Bau’s life and work, the museum tells a story of hope, creativity, and courage that transcends time.

The extraordinary life of Joseph Bau: Master forger for Oskar Schindler and the Mossad, i24 News, April 17, 2023

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.