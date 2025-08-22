Secretary Naig Presents The Big Show’s Bob Quinn with the 200th Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award

Farm Broadcaster Celebrated for Four Decades of Dedication to Iowa’s Agricultural Community

DES MOINES, Iowa (Aug. 22, 2025) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today presented the 200th Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award to Bob Quinn of The Big Show during a special surprise event and ceremony at the FFA Enrichment Center in Ankeny.

Bob Quinn, a 1978 Iowa State University graduate, has been a trusted friend to farmers across the Midwest since joining WHO Radio in 1983, following his early career at a small station in Ottumwa. Growing up on the outskirts of Des Moines, Quinn’s deep connection to agriculture was shaped by his grandparents’ farm, which was lost to urban sprawl when it was converted into a shopping mall during his high school years. This experience ignited his passion for advocating for farmers, a mission he has pursued through his daily broadcasts.

As host of The Big Show, airing weekdays from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on WHO Radio (NewsRadio 1040) and WMT-AM in Cedar Rapids, Quinn delivers critical updates on markets, weather forecasts, and farm policy to thousands of listeners. His engaging interviews with farmers, conservationists, agribusiness leaders, policymakers, and many others provides a platform for sharing stories of innovation, resilience, and stewardship.

“The Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award has celebrated 200 Iowa farm families who demonstrate exceptional care for their land, livestock, and communities, embodying the ingenuity and heart of our rural heritage. These awardees, through innovative conservation practices, outstanding animal husbandry, and dedicated community leadership, have demonstrated why they are the backbone of Iowa, preserving our natural resources, driving economic vitality, and nurturing the values that make our state famous for agriculture,” said Secretary Naig. “For over four decades, Bob Quinn’s voice on The Big Show has shared these families’ stories with authenticity and passion while also delivering trusted insights on markets, trade, ag policy, conservation, and so much more. His warm storytelling, observant commentary, and devotion to highlighting the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award recipients have made him a household name throughout our state. I am delighted to present the 200th award to my good friend Bob, a true pillar of Iowa agriculture, as this milestone honors his profound impact as a steward and champion of our ag community.”

VIDEO MESSAGE: Secretary Naig congratulates Bob Quinn and discusses what it means to be a Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award recipient

Quinn’s commitment extends beyond broadcasting. Bob and his wife, Ann, live in West Des Moines and maintain a small farm near St. Charles, where they operate a sawmill, keep bees, and retreat to their unique grain bin home, inspired by Sukup Manufacturing’s humanitarian housing efforts in Haiti. His work has taken him across Iowa, the Midwest, the United States, and numerous other countries, where he has carried his microphone to share the story of agriculture.

Recognized by farm groups and trade organizations, Quinn received the 2023 Ruth White Media Award from the Mid America CropLife Association, nominated by former Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey, for his accurate, objective, and impactful reporting. His long-standing role in presenting the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award underscores his dedication to honoring farmers who excel in animal care, environmental stewardship, and community leadership.

The Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award is made possible through a partnership between the Coalition to Support Iowa’s Farmers (CSIF), The Big Show on WHO Radio, and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. Now in its 21st year, the award honors Iowa livestock farmers who go above and beyond in caring for their animals, protecting the environment, and serving their communities. The award is named in memory of Gary Wergin, a long-time WHO Radio farm broadcaster who helped create the award.