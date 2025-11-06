Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship Announces Updates to Pesticide Applicator Rules to Align with EPA Standards

DES MOINES, Iowa (Nov. 6, 2025) – The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship (IDALS) today provided updates to Iowa’s pesticide applicator certification and training rules. The new standards, which take effect January 1, 2026, are required to bring Iowa’s program into alignment with federal requirements established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Summary of Key Changes Required by EPA

Minimum Age Requirements

Commercial, private, and noncertified applicators must be at least 18 years old to apply Restricted Use Pesticides (RUPs).

Immediate family members 16 years and older may apply RUPs on their family farm under the direct supervision of a certified private applicator if qualification requirements are met.

Noncertified Applicator Use and Supervision

Qualification Requirements for Noncertified Applicators

Enhanced Supervision and Recordkeeping Requirements

Testing and Certification Standards

All applicants will take updated written or online exams that meet EPA requirements for examination and competency standards. The oral examination option for private applicator certification is discontinued.

Un-proctored online exams offered during COVID are no longer available.

Civil Penalties for Private Applicators

Alignment with Federal Standards

The Department reminds all pesticide applicators to carefully read and follow all label instructions, maintain accurate records, and ensure that anyone applying RUPs has received appropriate training and supervision. Safe and proper use protects applicators, their families, neighbors, and the environment. Updated study materials and training manuals will be available through Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.

Additional information about Iowa’s applicator licensing, certification, and training requirements is available on the Department’s website. For questions about the new requirements or for a complete listing of the applicator rule changes, contact the IDALS Pesticide Bureau at 515-281-8591 or pesticides@iowaagriculture.gov.

Resources

