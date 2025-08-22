Maine DOE Update – August 22, 2025

From the Maine Department of Education

News & Updates

Reflecting on the 2025 Maine DOE Annual Summit: A Resounding Success

The 2025 Maine Department of Education Annual Summit—themed “Measure What Matters: The Expanding View of Educational Excellence in Maine”—wrapped up with tremendous energy and inspiration on August 6 at Thomas College in Waterville. | More

Leadership in Action: Maine FFA Officers Advocate for Agriculture at the U.S. Capitol

The National FFA Organization is recognized for inspiring members to take action and advocate—not only for their own beliefs but for the future of agriculture. Recently, Maine FFA State Officers took the next step in their advocacy journeys by attending the 2025 National FFA State Officer Summit, located in the heart of Washington, D.C. | More

Bring Space into the Classroom with the NASA TechRise Student Challenge

NASA is launching an exciting opportunity for middle and high school students across the country—and it’s free to participate! The NASA TechRise Student Challenge, returning this September, invites students in grades 6-12 to submit ideas for science and technology experiments that could fly on a suborbital flight, such as a high-altitude balloon or rocket from the commercial space industry. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Stepping Forward: Two Rivers CDS Preschoolers Graduate with Joy and Confidence, as Maine Expands Early Education Access

Laughter, applause, and proud smiles filled the room at the Two Rivers Child Development Services (CDS) site in Brewer on Thursday, August 21, as families, educators, and local officials gathered to celebrate the Stepping Stones Preschool Graduation. This event marked an important milestone for the class of 2025—a group of preschool-aged children transitioning from CDS services into their local public schools, including many who will begin kindergarten in the Brewer School Department this fall. | More

Mill Stream Elementary Second Graders Become ‘Pollinator Ambassadors’

At Mill Stream Elementary School, pre-K through second grade classrooms are embracing the “For ME” curriculum, an innovative, whole child-focused instructional approach, adapted from Boston Public Schools and available through the Maine Department of Education. Designed to integrate research-based practices aligned with Maine’s Learning Results, this program encourages children to grow as learners and also as active, responsible citizens. | More

Submit good news to the Maine Department of Education here.

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities

Statewide Professional Learning Experience: EngageMEnt – Cultivating Innovative Teaching and Learning

Maine educators, you are invited to a statewide professional learning experience hosted by the Maine Department of Education (DOE)! Mark your calendars! The Maine DOE Office of Teaching and Learning and Office of Innovation are excited to invite all educators, ed techs, administrators, and pre-service educators to three full days of free, high-quality professional development in the 2025-2026 school year. | More

Maine DOE to Host Retro Report Professional Development Day for History and Civics Educators

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is partnering with Retro Report to host a unique day of professional development for educators on Saturday, October 4, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Augusta. This event will showcase a new resource collection funded in part by a Teaching with Primary Sources grant from the Library of Congress. | More

View the Maine Department of Education’s Events Calendar here.

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

Find education-related jobs in Maine.