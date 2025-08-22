Littman Krooks LLP Attorneys Distinguished as 2026 Best Lawyers in America® for Excellence in Elder Law and Trusts & Estates

Rye Brook, New York – Best Lawyers in America® recognized Bernard A. Krooks, JD, CPA, LLM, CELA®, AEP® (Distinguished), Amy C. O’Hara, CELA®, Brian L. Miller, CELA®, Joel Krooks, Esq., for excellence in Elder Law and Trusts & Estates for 2026. A listing in Best Lawyers of America is regarded by both clients and peers in the legal profession as a significant achievement, as this recognition is based on a rigorous peer-review process that reflects the respect and admiration of fellow legal professionals and clients alike.

“We are delighted to have four members of the Littman Krooks team named among the 2026 Best Lawyers in America®. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication our team provides to our clients every day,” said Bernard A. Krooks, founding partner.

The accolades received by Littman Krooks LLP’s attorneys in the 2026 Best Lawyers in America® list not only highlight their professional excellence but also underscore their ongoing commitment to serving the legal needs of the community with integrity and distinction. The firm’s success is built on this foundation, ensuring effective representation and fostering strong lawyer-client relationships. As they continue to lead and innovate in their fields, the honors reinforce the firm’s standing as a trusted legal resource in New York and beyond.

Littman Krooks LLP provides sophisticated legal advice, and the high level of expertise ordinarily associated with large law firms along with the personal attention and responsiveness of smaller firms. These ingredients, which are the cornerstone of effective representation and are necessary to a successful lawyer/client relationship, have become the foundation of the firm’s success. The firm’s core practice areas are elder law and estate planning, special needs trusts and planning, guardianships, long-term care planning and Medicaid applications, disability advocacy, and special education law. Their offices are located at 800 Westchester Ave, Rye Brook, NY, and 1325 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY. Contact us at www.littmankrooks.com/contact.

