Chandler Ross Injury Attorneys John Ross, Jr. Marks 11 Years on the Super Lawyers List

Dallas, Texas – Attorney John Ross, Jr. of Chandler Ross Injury Attorneys recently received the honor of inclusion in the Super Lawyers® list.

“I’m honored to be named once again to the Super Lawyers list,” said Attorney Ross. “This distinction demonstrates the commitment of Chandler Ross Injury Attorneys to our clients and to the legal profession.”

2025 marks Attorney Ross’s eleventh consecutive year on the Super Lawyers list or the related “Rising Stars” list.

The Super Lawyers list, maintained by Thomson Reuters, recognizes the top five percent of practicing attorneys in each state. Attorneys may be nominated by peers, identified in surveys of law firm leadership, or selected via client feedback. The Super Lawyers team then conducts independent research of each attorney’s professional performance, experience, professional participation, and other efforts to determine the top-ranked lawyers in each state.

Attorneys named to the Super Lawyers list also undergo rigorous peer evaluation from the Super Lawyers Blue Ribbon Panel. The panel consists of attorneys who practice law in the same geographic region and topic areas as the lawyers under consideration for Super Lawyers inclusion. The panel ensures that the attorneys named as Super Lawyers understand the nuances and skills required for success in their particular area of law.

Finally, data is assembled to make the Super Lawyers final selection. Only five percent of attorneys in each state are named to Super Lawyers. The Rising Stars list is even more selective – only 2.5 percent of early-career attorneys in each state may qualify for the Rising Stars list. Attorney John Ross, Jr. has been named to both the Rising Stars and Super Lawyers lists during his career.

A Houston native, Attorney Ross holds degrees from Stephen F. Austin State University and Texas Wesleyan School of Law (now Texas A&M School of Law). He opened his own law firm in 2007 to provide legal services to those in Denton County and surrounding North Texas communities. In addition to providing legal support for his clients, Attorney Ross also works with law school students and recent graduates via his firm’s internship program.

Chandler | Ross Injury Attorneys is an AV-rated Preeminent (Martindale Hubbell) North Texas personal injury law firm. Managing attorneys Brent Chandler and John ‘Tony’ Ross bring over 40 years of combined experience in personal injury trial law and jury-trial representation. Every client is a priority. Chandler | Ross Injury Attorneys continuously fights to pursue and obtain maximum compensation for those injured and those who have lost loved ones as a result of the negligence and recklessness of others.

